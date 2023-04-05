‘I thought I was the worst mother in the world for feeling it’ – the truth about maternal rage
Society’s imbalance of responsibility on mothers can lead to fury tipping point, author of Mom Rage Minna Dubin says, so the root causes of this anger need to be addressed with women receiving access to the necessary support systems
Kirsty Blake Knox
All mothers have their tipping point. Meals not eaten, tantrums in the middle of Dunnes, a lack of support, combined with, at times, debilitating levels of exhaustion. After hours and hours of placating and pacifying others, sometimes you snap.