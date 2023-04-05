‘I thought I was the worst mother in the world for feeling it’ – the truth about maternal rage

Society’s imbalance of responsibility on mothers can lead to fury tipping point, author of Mom Rage Minna Dubin says, so the root causes of this anger need to be addressed with women receiving access to the necessary support systems

Author of Mum Rage, Minna Dubin. Photo: Morgan Shidler

Kirsty Blake Knox Wed 5 Apr 2023 at 03:30