I made some poor choices around drugs, but by 24 I was as clean as a guy can get while still drinking a lot

My daughter is the only one in the house who reads this column. My wife doesn’t have the time and even if she did she already gets to experience the full awfulness of being around me and doesn’t really need to get it in print as well.

The eldest son mocks me for writing for a newspaper “like in the olden times”, but never bothers with it, while the smallies’ only awareness of it is that one day a week they can’t play Roblox because daddy is having a mental breakdown on the computer in the kitchen.

But my daughter reads it, because she is clever enough to know that as she is an adult, I can’t write about her without her consent. I strongly suspect it’s only a matter of time before she sues me for defamation, despite the fact she uses my subscription to log in and read, which is technically theft.

I forget she reads it, and from time to time I mention something and she wearily says, “yeah, you wrote a column about that”. The downside of her readership is that she knows things I probably wouldn’t have told her directly, such as my past drug use.

‘Past drug use’ is probably overstating it as it sounds a lot more dramatic than ‘brief sojourn into the world of narcotics’. This isn’t A Million Little Pieces — I made some poor choices but by 24 I was as clean as a guy can get while still drinking a lot. I don’t have any particular regrets about the period, but I would always offer the caveat that drugs obviously cause massive harm — I’ve known enough people who lost their minds and their lives through the pursuit of pharmacological self-destruction to know that it’s not nanny stateism to keep some things illegal.

But you know where some things are legal? Amsterdam. And you know who just booked herself a three-day trip there with her pal? My beloved daughter. Naturally my first reaction to hearing she was off to the ‘Dam was to force her to watch the important documentary film Taken, which shows what happens when young women go on European city breaks without a violent man to protect them from other violent men.

I keep telling her that unlike Liam Neeson, I do not have any skills that make me a nightmare for people traffickers, so who will rescue her when she gets kidnapped? Interpol?

Do they have the stones to wire an Albanian gang member up to a light bulb via his kneecaps in order to get the info? I think not. I doubt they could even pull off a leather jacket like Liamo does.

But apparently my warnings have gone unheeded, and she is still going, and I am going to assume that given the city, and given her age, at some point she may or may not wander into a cafe and consume a brownie that may or may not have some sort of narcotic contained within.

So I have to be realistic here — I can say “don’t do that, promise me you won’t do that, I would never do that”. Or I can take the approach of harm reduction — “don’t, but if you must, be sensible — have a nibble, do not eat it all, take your time, mind yourself, mind your friend, don’t mix with alcohol”. It’s counter-intuitive because as a parent you feel like you are advocating for them to do something that potentially carries a significant risk of harm — it makes me feel like I’m saying “don’t touch fallen electricity wires but look if you really want to, just brush your hand off it and you’ll probably be fine”.

But I am the last person who should be pushing prohibition here. I would rather she never touched any drug, and I include alcohol and tobacco in that, yet I can’t take some moral high ground on the issue either, but I can take my experience and use it for something worthwhile, like telling my child that drugs generally take more than they give, and that if she can afford a weekend in Amsterdam, she can definitely pay for her own subscription to the Irish Independent.