I made some poor choices around drugs, but by 24 I was as clean as a guy can get while still drinking a lot

Bill Linnane

My daughter is the only one in the house who reads this column. My wife doesn’t have the time and even if she did she already gets to experience the full awfulness of being around me and doesn’t really need to get it in print as well.

The eldest son mocks me for writing for a newspaper “like in the olden times”, but never bothers with it, while the smallies’ only awareness of it is that one day a week they can’t play Roblox because daddy is having a mental breakdown on the computer in the kitchen.

