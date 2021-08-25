Mothers Vera Sardo (32) in Inchicore and Ngoc Nguyen (36) in Kilmainham, both know the challenges in finding creche places for babies.

Portuguese-born Vera is mother to eight-week-old son Ray and is renting in Inchicore with her partner Philipp Mader (35).

The new mother has been trying without success to find a creche for her son since May this year.

“I have been looking for a creche since before Ray was born,” Vera said.

“Creches weren’t replying to my contact and when they did, they were saying they wouldn’t accept babies who are younger than one years old or even less than two years old.

“I found one where there’s a waiting list, but I have no clue how big the waiting list is.

“They didn’t ask for a deposit but I know a couple of places where you have to give a deposit of €1,000 and it’s non-refundable.

“I wouldn’t do that because I don’t know how long I’d be on the waiting list.

“I’ve no clue when I can go back to work, I’m on a waiting list for January or February 2022.

“I need to tell my employer I’m going back in January, but I’m not sure what’s going to happen with childcare.

“I’m now looking for babysitters. I need to find option B and C.

“We want to buy a house but it’s so frustrating when I’m struggling to find childcare.

“In Portugal, you have private and public creches and the price you pay for it depends on your salary.

“In Ireland, it’s a flat rate and they’re all private. And the lack of childcare is having an effect on women’s futures, their careers.

“It’s causing women stress. My manager doesn’t mind me coming back part-time, but I know a lot of women need to go back to work full-time.

“That pressure isn’t there for the father of a child. Maternity leave is six months for mothers, whereas fathers only get five weeks.”

Meanwhile Ngoc, mother to four-and-a-half-month-old son Everett, said: “I’ve been looking for a creche for my son since last August, when I was two months pregnant.

“It’s been so difficult. I called more than 10 creches in the local surrounding area and they just said to me they have no places available and they don’t know when they will.

“I was told in August 2020, there would not be a place until September 2022. That’s two years of waiting just to get a creche place.

“I hadn’t even passed my first trimester when I started looking for a place for my son.

“I work in the city centre as a researcher and I’ve now had to take unpaid leave.

“I have one month left before my maternity leave is finished. I tried for a year to get a creche place.”

One childcare facility got in touch with Ngoc recently and said they had a place available in January 2022.

The mother says that means she will have to take unpaid leave from September until January, just because she cannot access childcare.

“I have no family here,” Ngoc said. “A lot of places say they don’t take babies under one year old. It’s ridiculous when maternity leave is for six months.

“What are women supposed to do? Some places have said to me can’t I ask my parents or family to help, but that’s not an option for everyone and it isn’t for me – it’s frustrating.”

Ngoc said she is “lucky” her husband Gordon Devlin (45) has a career at a technology company to afford her to take unpaid leave.

“My boss was very understanding,” she said.