| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I have no clue when I can go back to work – we’re on a creche waiting list for February 2022’ - desperate mother

New mums reveal stress of not being able to find available creche place

Vera Sardo with her baby Ray. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Ngoc Nguyen and four-month-old son, Everett Nguyen Devlin. Expand

Close

Vera Sardo with her baby Ray. Photo: Mark Condren

Vera Sardo with her baby Ray. Photo: Mark Condren

Ngoc Nguyen and four-month-old son, Everett Nguyen Devlin.

Ngoc Nguyen and four-month-old son, Everett Nguyen Devlin.

/

Vera Sardo with her baby Ray. Photo: Mark Condren

Laura Lynott

Mothers Vera Sardo (32) in Inchicore and Ngoc Nguyen (36) in Kilmainham, both know the challenges in finding creche places for babies.

Portuguese-born Vera is mother to eight-week-old son Ray and is renting in Inchicore with her partner Philipp Mader (35).

The new mother has been trying without success to find a creche for her son since May this year.

Most Watched

Privacy