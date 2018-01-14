Karen Koster has opened up about feeling torn about continuing to work while her two young sons are cared for at a creche.

Karen Koster has opened up about feeling torn about continuing to work while her two young sons are cared for at a creche.

'I have agonised about whether I should continue to work' - Karen Koster on being working mum of two (with another on the way)

The Xpose presenter is mother to Finn (3) and JJ (21 months) and is expecting her third baby with husband John Maguire on June 4.

Karen Koster at TV3's new season launch at The National Concert Hall. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Karen (36) has recently been busy filming a documentary for TV3 called Mummy Guilt which was inspired by her own struggles with being a working mother. "I have agonised about whether I should continue to work now that I have these two little fellas, and it is a daily struggle in my head," she told The Irish Mail on Sunday TV Week magazine.

Karen Koster and John McGuire with sons Finn and John. Picture: Lili Forberg/VIP Magazine

"One day you think you are doing okay and then you think, 'Oh, are they doing okay without me?' and you think you should be with them 24/7.' While husband John works and Karen works on Xpose, their sons are cared by at a creche.

Karen Koster at the opening night of Miss Saigon at The Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"They spend a lot of time in creche so I sometimes think, 'Am I going to look back and regret it? They are only small for this little time, so am I going to miss out?'" These are questions asked by many working mothers of themselves and Karen talks to other women in similar situations, as well as stay-at-home mums and childcare workers for the documentary which will air in the spring.

Karen Koster pictured with her children Finn and JJ at the opening night of The Helix Pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland Karen Koster poses with husband John McGuire and their son Finn. Picture: VIP Magazine

Karen will also interview Professor Jay Belsky who published the study Infant Daycare: A Cause for Concern? in 1986 which suggested that that babies who attend daycare show increased levels of aggression and disobedience later in life. Karen is the only remaining original presenter on Xpose, which first aired in 2014, and recently she switched from working five days a week to four.

An air date for Mummy Guilt has yet to be confirmed.

Online Editors