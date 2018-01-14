'I have agonised about whether I should continue to work' - Karen Koster on being working mum of two (with another on the way)
Karen Koster has opened up about feeling torn about continuing to work while her two young sons are cared for at a creche.
The Xpose presenter is mother to Finn (3) and JJ (21 months) and is expecting her third baby with husband John Maguire on June 4.
Karen (36) has recently been busy filming a documentary for TV3 called Mummy Guilt which was inspired by her own struggles with being a working mother.
"I have agonised about whether I should continue to work now that I have these two little fellas, and it is a daily struggle in my head," she told The Irish Mail on Sunday TV Week magazine.
"One day you think you are doing okay and then you think, 'Oh, are they doing okay without me?' and you think you should be with them 24/7.'
While husband John works and Karen works on Xpose, their sons are cared by at a creche.
"They spend a lot of time in creche so I sometimes think, 'Am I going to look back and regret it? They are only small for this little time, so am I going to miss out?'"
These are questions asked by many working mothers of themselves and Karen talks to other women in similar situations, as well as stay-at-home mums and childcare workers for the documentary which will air in the spring.
Karen will also interview Professor Jay Belsky who published the study Infant Daycare: A Cause for Concern? in 1986 which suggested that that babies who attend daycare show increased levels of aggression and disobedience later in life.
Karen is the only remaining original presenter on Xpose, which first aired in 2014, and recently she switched from working five days a week to four.
An air date for Mummy Guilt has yet to be confirmed.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Pregnant TV presenter Karen Koster admits to enjoying the odd glass of alcohol
- 'Nature called' - Midwife abandons hair appointment in foils to deliver baby