“I had a difficult birth, and that healing connection to water helped me in hospital’ – Champion surfer Easkey Britton opens up about life as a new mum to twins

‘A lot has changed since we last spoke…” Easkey Britton says with a laugh. She and I last met in June 2019 – so yes, a lot has changed.

In the world, but also in Easkey’s life.She has a new book, Ebb and Flow, an exploration of our connection with water – and is now the mother of nine-month-old twins, a boy and a girl.

From that great change have come other great changes.

“It’s been so hard to get anywhere more than a few kilometres from the house these days,” she says. This, from someone who has been across the world, drawn always by water; swimming and surfing in Hawaii, Iran, Portugal.

‘The only time they sleep during the day is when we go down to the beach’

As well as a champion surfer (the first Irish woman to be nominated for the Global WSL Big Wave Awards), she is a scientist, academic and social activist, an artist, filmmaker and story-teller.

“This is the most grounded and fixed in one place I’ve been for so long,” she says. “The last time we spoke, I was so nomadic. I wasn’t in one spot for longer than a few weeks. I can’t imagine that now.”

She and her partner Neil Thomas moved back to Rossnowlagh, where Easkey grew up and learned to surf, aged three or four – so far back that for her there isn’t a time before the ocean.

As the legend goes, Easkey’s grandmother Mary came back to Ireland from a trip to California with two surfboards to offer to guests at the family hotel. Instead, it was her five sons, including Easkey’s father Barry, who took the boards to the waves, becoming early pioneers of Irish surfing.

By the time Easkey was born, the sea was as much a part of family life as land.

Expand Close There's a power in open water / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There's a power in open water

“I’m so lucky that I moved back,” she says now. “We’re living in Rossnowlagh and can see the sea from the house.

"Every morning there’s a ritual where we introduce the babies to the sea; it’s like a ‘good morning’ to the ocean. I describe all the conditions, that obviously they have no clue about yet, but at least they’re sensing it and looking at the sea every day.

“And for sure it’s having an effect,” she adds with a laugh, “because the only time they’ll go to sleep during the day is when we go down to the beach.

"As soon as the pram hits the sand, the uneven surface of the beach and the sounds help them fall asleep. And the closer we get to the sea the better – if it’s low tide, I need to go right down to the water.”

There is plenty of science behind this, much of it beautifully explored by Easkey in her new book.

‘I surfed until half-way through pregnancy, then shifted to dips in the sea’

“We’re drawn to water sounds, to calm ourselves or go to sleep.”

It’s not only the babies who benefit.

“Because we’re in a routine with the babies, I’m able to get down to the beach every day,” she says. “And I notice the subtle changes and patterns that I’d forgotten about, I suppose. Or stopped noticing.”

Read More

During her pregnancy, these changes – inside her body as well as in the water – had the power to astonish her, showing all over again the remarkable mutability of our relationship with water.

“I’ve never experienced being in such flux, with water,” she says. “It was always this constant, steady, reliable, supportive source in my life. I always knew how it was going to make me feel, and it was always going to make me feel better.

“During pregnancy, the water in my own body was changing. And how I felt in the water completely changed. I remember feeling so awkward and clumsy, and getting seasick if it got choppy. I was still drawn to it, but I was seeking a different kind of immersion.

Expand Close Easkey Britton dipping in Rossnowlagh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Easkey Britton dipping in Rossnowlagh

“As I was growing new life inside me, I felt I wanted to be held in the water. Your body feels so heavy and awkward on land, and there’s that lovely freedom if you can just immerse yourself.

"I surfed until halfway through pregnancy, then shifted to dips in the sea. That was my medicine all the way through.”

And it was medicine that turned out to be vital, even a kind of preventative, as all the best medicine should be.

“I had quite a difficult birth in the end,” she says, “and having that connection to water, that healing ability it has, followed me into the hospital. Because of the regular immersion, it was something I was able to draw upon.”

I ask her to explain more.

‘The birthing experience for me was a lot like a really heavy wipeout’

“There’s not much on this area yet, but a recent medical study shows that cold water immersion could lead to a reduction in negative birth outcomes. Because of what they call low-dose response to a challenge, adaptive response. I think it’s a combination of how it builds up this resilience in the body,” she says.

“When you go into cold water, it’s uncomfortable. You have to overcome that mental barrier, and physically, it’s not the easiest thing to do.

“But the more you do that, you build up this kind of resilience, for sure – and that ability to cope, to move beyond the discomfort and fear leaves such a powerful imprint on our psyche, our emotions and our bodies. That stays with us, I think.

Expand Close Easkey catches a left-hander / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Easkey catches a left-hander

“The other aspect is how it makes you feel. It’s so soothing for the nervous system, so calming for the body.

“For me, I was able to go back and visualise again in my mind’s eye those times I’d been in the water and felt held and protected and soothed, and that time on land [during labour] when it was anything but that.”

These things she brought with her, from the ocean and into hospital, allowed her to detach from the difficulty of the moment.

“In a way water invites those qualities of softening and letting go and surrender. When you’re in the ocean or any wild body of water, it’s just bigger than us in terms of its power. There is that act of surrender, or letting go. Which totally is what’s required when it comes to birthing.”

Hers was “an emergency delivery, so I had to let go of my own expectations and desires about how I wanted it to go. The ‘allow it to happen’ mentality maybe comes from surfing as well. You’re not trying to force what you want to do on a wave.”

Then there’s the entirely counterintuitive demands of labour – to lean into pain, to seek it out almost, rather than follow the instinct to avoid it.

“It’s funny how the birthing experience – for me – was a lot like a really heavy wipeout,” she says, “only more intense than any kind of heavy wipeout I’d had before!

“I used to train for big-wave surfing, for when you get held down by those huge waves – and I tried to apply the same principles. I think not being in control can be terrifying. We live with an illusion of thinking maybe we are in control,” she laughs.

This is a fascinating area she touches on in Ebb & Flow.

“I’ll study more about it if I ever get the time again,” she adds, with a laugh. “But I muse on it as I walk up and down the beach with the pram.”

Her book is gorgeous. It encourages us to broaden our instinctive feeling for water by delving into science, intuition, folklore and practical suggestions. So how did she come to write it?

“I’ve been a researcher in this area over the last decade – looking at our relationship with water through what’s been coined as ‘blue health’, meaning the health and wellbeing benefits of our connection with water,” she says. “And it’s fascinating to see the science just starting to become more mainstream.

“There’s a lot out there about the benefits of connecting with nature, and even how water can support that – but there’s still a lack of understanding of how to put that into practice and what that would look like in everyday life. The book addresses that. I wanted to provide ways that people can create their own relationship with water.”

But, she adds, it’s not all about us.

“There are other books out there that capture and talk about this but I guess I felt they were very one-sided, like: ‘What can water do for us?’

“It still felt like that same narrative that we were stuck in, which turns water into this resource, a thing we consume, a thing we use. I felt like the relationship is much more reciprocal than that.”

And yes, there is an urgency around the book. Of course there is.

“The EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] reports get worse and worse. In Ireland, most of our rivers and lakes, are in a terrible state and continuing to decline, so much so we’re being fined by the EU for failing to protect them.

“When I talk about this reciprocity, there’s an urgency around how this vital life source is being degraded, and how do we restore that? What are some of the causes? And how, in restoring our own health and wellbeing, can we also restore the health and wellbeing of the water?”

‘The book in a way is an attempt to try to restore our relationship with nature’

This, she says, is best done when we “slow down and listen”.

“Being in and around water can actually facilitate that. In those moments, when we’re more connected to ourselves, our bodies, more likely to notice the beauty around us. That’s where we need to start, before we rush off to fix things.”

The book is full of wonderful suggestions of ways to reach for this.

​Writing the book while pregnant (“I finished the manuscript on a Saturday, and the babies arrived the next day”) means it’s loaded with a powerful emotional awareness of what is being lost.

“There’s definitely an energy in the book that comes from me writing it during pregnancy,” she agrees. “That sense of pain and loss and grief for some of the things I know my children will never experience.

“The book in a way is an attempt to try to restore our relationship with nature, so there is something to pass on, in terms of the world they’re going to grow into. As well as a reminder of the beauty that’s there, and of not losing touch with those things that matter most in our lives.”

Expand Close Easkey and her nine-month-old twins. Picture by James Connolly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Easkey and her nine-month-old twins. Picture by James Connolly

Does she think that the current lockdown-inspired wave of sea swimming and ocean enthusiasm will help?

“I do. You have to feel a connection to something to even begin to understand and want to act or do something for it. Take surfing – initially you do it for the pleasure and fun. Then, because you’re immersed in it so much every day, you begin to notice how it’s doing. And you become aware of how it directly impacts your own health. I think that’s where these things happen, people giving a voice to water.”

As for Easkey, for now, she’s happy to be where she is. She continues to collaborate with Liquid Therapy (“promoting the healing benefits of the ocean”), Fair Seas (“campaigning to protect our seas”), and Hometree (“regenerating the land”).

She also works with international projects like INCLUSEA (“that are working to create more inclusive and accessible ocean spaces and experiences”), but in general, she’s happy to take time.

‘I don’t need the thrills or the high-risk scenarios or the big waves. There isn’t that drive in me now’

“I thought I’d have a much bigger itch to be on the move again, but no – not yet.

“I think I’m in this liminal space, this in-between space that I’m OK with hanging out in for a bit longer. I want to try to be as present as possible for this stage of growth with my kids, recognising how much that’s changing and how quickly.

“I feel like that’s the most important role for me. I feel like I’m not going to push or force any direction or action. I’ll see what wants to emerge, especially knowing that who I am as a person has changed so much. I’m going to take a bit of time.

“Even nine months on, I’m only just about starting to feel like I’m back in my own skin. I think it’s going to take the rest of the year – who knows, the rest of my life,” she laughs, “in this process of becoming. So I don’t want to rush into anything.”

The motherhood journey is, she says, “totally ebb and flow. It’s really cyclical, you go through phases, it’s not linear.”

And yes, she understands how fortunate she is to be able to approach it like this.

“I’m really lucky. I can only do this because of the amazing support that I have. It’s definitely a real privilege, the choice to be here right now with what is.”

Expand Close Easkey Britton has tweeted about her new book, Ebb & Flow (@Easkeysurf) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Easkey Britton has tweeted about her new book, Ebb & Flow (@Easkeysurf)

Ebb and flow, we agree, is not what the world wants of mothers.

“I think that’s been the most shocking thing to realise,” she agrees. “How out of synch the world is with mothers and motherhood, and yet it’s so integral to our development as a society.

“Think of all the problems we’re facing – if society isn’t serving mothers and children, I don’t know how we could expect it to be any different? There’s a shocking lack of support, to say the least.”

Motherhood may be Easkey’s most important role right now – but she understands the need to “sustain and support myself in that, by maintaining my connection with the ocean through surfing. I think it’s very important as a mum to also meet those needs for yourself.

“I’m back surfing again. For someone like me, having such a close connection with my body, as an athlete used to feeling in control, you totally give that up when you become pregnant and you become a mum. So it was really hard getting back into it.

“It worked for me to not rush back into it – being way more gentle and kinder to myself and letting go any expectations of my body. Accepting that my body is totally changed now, and even my relationship with water and the sea is different because I’m different. That’s taken me time to wrap my head around.

“Physically, that surfing connection is still there – though there’s definitely a slowing down, and less energy, due to sleep deprivation. But also psychologically there’s a shift. My motivation to surf is very much about seeking that sense of fun, pleasure, play.

“I don’t need the thrills or the high- risk scenarios or the big waves. There isn’t that drive in me in the same way. But there are moments where I feel much more in flow even than I did before.”

​‘Ebb & Flow’ by Easkey Britton, is published by Watkins, €13.99, and out now