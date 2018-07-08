'I feel slightly drunk from tiredness' - TV presenter Fearne Cotton sparks massive response with honest post

Many sleep-deprived parents will identify with this one.

Radio and TV presenter Fearne Cotton woke up at 4.45am today – because her little daughter Honey (2) wakes at this time.

Cotton, who has her own babies’ and children’s clothing line, told her Instagram followers that she was feeling “slightly drunk from tiredness”.

However, she still managed to look glam as she rocked some glittery green eye shadow.

"Looking at the positives, it's a beaut of a day, I've got new green eye shadow and ITSCOMINGHOME (sic)."

“Looking at the positives, it’s a beaut of a day, I’ve got new green eye shadow and ITSCOMINGHOME (sic).”

“ps… yes I’ve tried giving her a banana before bed, putting her down later, a black-out blind. Nothing works with this kid!”

Cotton regularly posts about her 5am parenthood adventures.

Cotton's post has sparked a huge response online, with hundreds of parents sharing their similar experiences.

"It will pass - promise! Mine did that for first three years then went to normal hours," one woman wrote.

Another said: "Gotta ride the storm, my eldest woke with the birds always... he's 18 next week and I can't get him out of bed."

"The only thing that got my first son sleeping past 5am is a hol in a completely different time zone," another parent admitted.

"My daughter used to lay in bed shouting 'Mr Sun isn't up yet but I'm AWAKE!" another commenter said.

Cotton is married to Jesse Wood, the son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and his first wife, late former model Krissy Findlay. He currently plays with rock band Reef.

