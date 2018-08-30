Getting children back into a sleep routine as they return to school can prove a challenge - especially after the freedom of the summer holidays.

How to crack the school sleep routine

Try the following tips:

Keeping the lights dim encourages your children to produce the sleep hormone melanonin Encourage your child to read quietly or listen to some relaxing music, or read a story together

3. A five-year-old needs about 11 hours a night while a nine-year-old needs roughly ten hours

4. Avoid screens in the bedroom, such as tablets, smartphones, TVs and other electronic gadgets

Currently 72pc of children and 89pc of adolescents have at least one device where they sleep and most are used near bedtime. (picture posed)

5. Encourage your child to stop using their screens an hour before bedtime

6. The bedroom should be well ventilated and kept at a temperature of about 18 degrees to 24 degrees.

