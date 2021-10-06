| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to cope when your partner’s parenting style is very different

Whether it’s toddlers or teens, consistency is key for a happy and harmonious household, but not every parent shares the same childrearing approach

Any differences in parenting techniques must be ironed out away from the children. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Any differences in parenting techniques must be ironed out away from the children. Photo: Stock image

Any differences in parenting techniques must be ironed out away from the children. Photo: Stock image

Any differences in parenting techniques must be ironed out away from the children. Photo: Stock image

Dr David Coleman

It’s often the little things that rankle. You are trying to get the kids up the stairs to get into their pyjamas and into bed, then your other half says, “give them five more minutes”.

Spotting the gap, your kids dive for the sofa and your night drags on for the 10 or 20 extra minutes while you have to start the bedtime routine all over again.

Or you come in to hear your partner having a row with your 10-year-old about whether he should be able to just sit and do his homework without fiddling, messing or daydreaming. You think there is no need for the row, and you know to suggest this would just turn all that fury on to yourself. But it rankles.

Most Watched

Privacy