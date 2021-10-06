How to cope when your partner’s parenting style is very different

It’s often the little things that rankle. You are trying to get the kids up the stairs to get into their pyjamas and into bed, then your other half says, “give them five more minutes”.

Spotting the gap, your kids dive for the sofa and your night drags on for the 10 or 20 extra minutes while you have to start the bedtime routine all over again.

Or you come in to hear your partner having a row with your 10-year-old about whether he should be able to just sit and do his homework without fiddling, messing or daydreaming. You think there is no need for the row, and you know to suggest this would just turn all that fury on to yourself. But it rankles.

When you choose to marry or settle into a long-term relationship, you usually have a very deep understanding of the other person. You feel you know them. Or at least you feel you know them until you have children with them. Then you discover values, beliefs, and approaches to parenting that you never knew the other person had.

I am regularly asked about how to solve the issue of parents having different approaches to raising their kids. Conflicting parenting styles can be the source of huge disharmony, frustration and upset between the parents and, inevitably, this has a knock-on effect on children too.

When asked, I have always given the same advice. The more consistent you can be, the easier it is for your children and the easier it is for you.

Finding our own internal consistency in our responses to our children can be hard enough. Your mood, energy levels, frustrations or stresses can lead you to be snappy when you intend to be calm, or can lead you to escalate a row when you know you need to actually just walk away.

But at least when it comes to striving for internal consistency, you only have to deal with your own responses.

Getting your partner on to the same page, where you have real and sustained consistency in your shared approaches to parenting, is a lot more difficult. I can recall my dad explaining that he just left the big parenting choices up to my mum. He reckoned that was her area of expertise and so he mostly just went along with what she decided.

Maybe that made for a peaceful home, as I don’t remember too many rows between my parents, and fewer about us and what we were doing.

Twenty five years into my own marriage, I still have disagreements with my wife about how we parent the children (even though two of the three are adults and live away from home).

I never see this as a sign of failure, as I think our disagreements are just a point of tension that creates the circumstance for change where one or the other, or both of us, realign our views enough that we can find common ground or a single unified response.

It is that discussion and willingness to be open to the possibility of change that is at the heart of successful co-parenting.

None of us, me included, can claim we have the ‘right’ approach to parenting. For sure, I have some expertise, but it is matched and at times outstripped by my wife’s. So I have to listen.

Sometimes I have to hold firm and to persuade, sometimes I have to try another way or compromise. And all of that has to happen in private, away from the children.

Even with all that effort to communicate effectively about what we each believe is the best approach to a situation, we still have moments of misunderstanding and moments of stalemate.

But what we work very hard to do is to keep our core values aligned, about what it means to be a parent, and how we want our children to experience their childhood in our house.

If you are finding that you are getting annoyed by the way your partner deals with the children, or feel undermined by the way they react to you when you are dealing with the children, then it might be time to have a proper, deep conversation about what are your shared goals in raising children.

Start with the big picture stuff. What are your hopes and aspirations for the children and how do you hope to achieve that?

Let this starting point be the establishment of your shared values about what being a parent means and what you think children need from a parent.

If you can reach agreement on that, then finding the parenting techniques to achieve it will come much easier. Yes, it will help if you both adopt the same approach, but having shared values is much more important.

Given that children keep growing and developing, how you parent will need to change to adapt to their circumstances and their needs.

Toddlers and teenagers can’t be dealt with in the same way. Yet through all the stages of your parenting career, things like mutual respect, allowing children to make mistakes, kindness and warmth in your responses, and a willingness to understand their feelings will always be important.

Agreeing these kinds of things with your partner makes everything easier.