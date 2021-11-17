| 8.3°C Dublin

How to cope if your child says they’re being bullied

New research shows that nearly one third of kids report being bullied online. But what should you do if they tell you about it?

For some children the old adage of &ldquo;a problem shared is a problem halved&rdquo; holds true. Picture posed Expand

For some children the old adage of &ldquo;a problem shared is a problem halved&rdquo; holds true. Picture posed

Dr David Coleman

Amid the stress and distress of the pandemic, it is easy to forget that bullying is still a huge problem for children and teenagers. For some young people, the lockdowns may have provided a sanctuary away from school or peers who were making their lives a misery. For others, the bullying either shifted online, or began online.

A recent survey by the National Anti-Bullying Centre in DCU, of over 500 children aged 11-18 years, which was conducted as part of a larger European study looking at children’s digital lives during Covid times, found that 28pc of children and young people reported being the target of cyberbullying. With nearly half of boys, particularly, describing that they experienced more cyberbullying since lockdown.

