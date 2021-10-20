| 9.7°C Dublin

How much sleep do your children really need?

While calming bedtime routines are important, establishing good sleep habits in children starts long before lights out 

Mum Kellie Kearney pictured holding 5 week old Danny as she reads a bedtime story to 5 of her six children at their home in Tallaght. In the picture are , Kadie [6],Kasey [2],Kenzie[5], and Frankie [7] .Picture Credit:Frank McGrath Expand
Kellie Kearney&rsquo;s children, Kadie [6],Kasey [2],Kenzie[5], and Frankie [7] pictured getting ready for a bedtime story at their home in Tallaght .Picture Credit:Frank McGrath Expand
Children need different amounts of sleep at various ages. Picture posed Expand
Kadie (6), Kasey (2), Frankie (7) and Kenzie (5), get ready for bed. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Mum of six Kellie Kearney holds five-week-old Danny as she reads a bedtime story to Kadie (6), Kasey (2), Kenzie (5), and Frankie (7). Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Andrea Smith Twitter

Ask any parent of young children about the subject of sleep in their household, and the chances are they will have a bleary-eyed tale to tell.

Obviously, sleep and establishing routines is a huge part of having a newborn, but havoc can be wreaked when toddlers and older children have sleep issues, such as not wanting to go to bed and waking during the night,

Sleep is very important for children’s growth, as it’s when HGH (human growth hormone) is made by the body to help foster growth and development through childhood, puberty and beyond. If a child consistently gets too little sleep, the hormone can be suppressed, and it can have an adverse effect on them while they’re awake.

