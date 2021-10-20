How much sleep do your children really need?

Ask any parent of young children about the subject of sleep in their household, and the chances are they will have a bleary-eyed tale to tell.

Obviously, sleep and establishing routines is a huge part of having a newborn, but havoc can be wreaked when toddlers and older children have sleep issues, such as not wanting to go to bed and waking during the night,

Sleep is very important for children’s growth, as it’s when HGH (human growth hormone) is made by the body to help foster growth and development through childhood, puberty and beyond. If a child consistently gets too little sleep, the hormone can be suppressed, and it can have an adverse effect on them while they’re awake.

“The negative effects of poor sleep on preschool and school-aged children are well documented,” says gentle sleep consultant, Ursula Quinn (TheSleepConsultant.ie). “These can include daytime sleepiness, poorer academic performance and behavioural and emotional issues.”

For these reasons, Ursula feels that it’s important for families to help their children establish good sleeping habits early, as studies have shown that issues can become chronic if not addressed.

As any parent of smallies can tell you, sleep disruption and deprivation tends to affect the whole family, with a potential impact on everyone’s wellbeing, mood and relationships. The good news is that it’s never too late to tackle sleep issues, although the way that is done will depend on the age of the child.

While younger children’s naps often disappear when the child is around two and a half, Niamh O’Reilly of The Nursery (TheNursery.ie) suggests implementing some “downtime” or quiet time during the day, even if it’s only for 30 minutes.

She says that overnight issues often stem from the way children fall asleep in the first place. She recommends staying long enough with small children at bedtime for them to be calm, but leaving before they fall asleep. The many parents who stay until their child is asleep may find this hard to do, of course, but there is logic behind the advice.

“If you are there until they nod off, they’ll likely expect you to be there overnight when they wake,” Niamh, author of No Fuss Baby and Toddler Sleep, points out. “If the last thing your toddler knew was you were lying there beside them and you’re gone when they wake up, this can be unnerving and a little distressing for them.”

Little ones often go through patches of disrupted sleep, which can be due to developmental changes and, in general, these things pass. Niamh observes that sometimes the child can be looking to exercise control over a situation. “Remember that having boundaries in place is great for little ones,” she says. “In fact, they thrive on them. And a little bit of bribery can also go a long way with this age group.”

Niamh believes that having plenty of exercise and fresh air during the day is helpful, and having a regular bedtime routine and a quiet, comfortable bedroom can help your child to sleep well. The bedroom should be their little sanctuary, so try not to have too much “stuff” in there. She also recommends letting your child choose a special toy or blanket to sleep with and using a nightlight if required.

“A relaxing and uncomplicated routine may include going to the bathroom, changing into pyjamas, brushing teeth and reading a book,” she says. “Turn off all screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime and keep devices out of the bedroom.”

If you’re exasperated by older children who never want to go to bed, Ursula Quinn says that it is really common for children of all ages to procrastinate and avoid bedtime. This does not mean that they are not tired, and hyperactivity and giddiness at bedtime can be signs of a “second wind” in younger children.

“Try to avoid this as children find it genuinely difficult to settle if they have become overtired,” she says. “Aim to be firm about ‘lights out’ time, because if you are inconsistent about bedtime as a parent, it can encourage pleading, arguing, delaying and crying. Your child will not understand why you said yes to extra play-time last night but not tonight.”

Ursula recommends not having TVs, tablets and phones in the bedroom, as screens tend to stimulate and the blue light emitted inhibits the production of melatonin (the sleep hormone).

Like Niamh, she recommends encouraging a relaxed routine before bed, that can include stories, independent reading for older children, cuddles and a little chat. “If your child says that they cannot sleep, then encourage them to lie quietly instead,” she says.

Sleep is always holistic and many factors can affect a child’s sleep, so Ursula says it can be helpful to see it as part of a bigger picture. Sometimes confidence, anxiety or self-esteem issues manifest most acutely at bedtime for older children.

“This means that encouraging better sleep does not just happen at bedtime or overnight, but is made up of a broader approach,” she says. “This can include exercise, diet, screen-time, bonding and attachment, confidence and empowerment.”

It may seem like your younger children will never sleep through the night, but take heart that in a few short years, you are likely to be marvelling exasperatedly at how much time your teenagers manage to spend in bed.

“The teen body clock is a complicated animal,” laughs Niamh, “and hormones play a huge part in their ability to sleep at what we might deem “perfect times.”

Social media manager Kellie Kearney (@mylittlebabog) lives in Dublin with her partner Joe Grace and their six children aged between 11 and five weeks.

Kellie and Joe have implemented a routine that is working well for them and their gorgeous children. Joe takes the children up to bed and reads them stories, while Kellie looks after the uniforms, lunches and prep for the next day, and of course, newborn Danny.

“We rotate showers so they have one every second night before bedtime,” she says. “It begins around 7.30pm when Kasey (2) heads off to bed and it takes from 15 minutes to half an hour to get her to sleep. As soon as she is down, Kenzie (5) and Kadie (6) head up around 8pm.”

Kadie (6), Kasey (2), Frankie (7) and Kenzie (5), get ready for bed. Photo: Frank McGrath

Whatsapp Kadie (6), Kasey (2), Frankie (7) and Kenzie (5), get ready for bed. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kadie has a sensory processing disorder, so showers and deep pressure massage help her to wind down. She also sleeps with a weighted blanket.

“The kids are well-behaved as they know we mean business at bedtime,” says Kellie. “Frankie (7) goes asleep around half-eight and is out like a light, and Kayla (11) goes to bed around 9pm. She falls asleep around 10pm after reading, colouring or writing to penpals.”

Kellie finds that the children having beakers of water in the room is really helpful to prevent them coming down and asking for drinks. She co-slept with her children until they were around two, and the only one who tends to wake up at night now is Kasey.

“She is still breastfed, so she might come in for a quick feed and then Joe will take her back to bed,” says Kellie, who is mindful that Kasey has only recently been displaced as the baby of the family.

By about 9.30pm, Kellie and Joe sit down with a cup of tea, and it all starts again at 6am when Kasey wakes up. “Joe brings her down, and then I get up when he leaves for work at 7am and I’m on duty again,” laughs Kellie.

How much sleep does my child need?

Children need different amounts of sleep at various ages. Picture posed

Whatsapp Children need different amounts of sleep at various ages. Picture posed

Newborn (up to 3 months): Up to 19/20 hours between day and night

Infants (3-6 months): 4 hours during daytime, 11-12 hours at night

Infants (6-12 months): Up to 3 hours during daytime, 11-12 hours at night

Toddlers (12 months-2.5 years): 2 hours during daytime, 11-12 hours at night

Preschool children (2.5-5 years): 11-13 hours at night

Children (5 years +): 10-12 hours at night

Teenagers: Between 8.5 and 10 hours per night

Source: Niamh O’Reilly, TheNursery.ie