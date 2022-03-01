How much should you tell your children about the war in Ukraine?

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is big news here in Ireland and that means you can take it that your school-going child probably has some awareness of the situation.

If your children are still in preschool or younger, then it might be possible to shield them entirely from what is happening in Eastern Europe. Trying to keep them shielded is a good plan. If they should hear anyway, and ask a question, try to be truthful, but also display confidence in your tone, that this will get sorted.

You may feel like imposing your own media blackout to protect your children from the grim and often frightening news, but it’s unlikely you can fully prevent them hearing about the situation. Rather than rigorously shielding older children from the news, the aim is to try to help them make sense of whatever it is that they have become aware of.

With older children and teenagers, it is worth trying to establish what they know. Do they have accurate facts, or are they picking up other people’s fears? Knowing the extent of their knowledge will also help you to determine what you might have to discuss with them. As you check things out, aim to listen more than talk. If they do express what they know, then check-in as well about how they feel about what they know.

It is quite likely that, if they are aware of the invasion and the various sanctions that Europe and the US are placing on Russia, that they may be confused or uncertain about what this means for them, their family and their friends. Primary school children are quite likely to be focused on the concrete tangible things that relate to them and their personal circumstances. Older children and teenagers may be more attuned to the conceptual, philosophical aspects of the invasion and the impact it might have now and into the future.

So, younger children may simply need to be heard, acknowledged, and reassured that, for now, things are still remote from Ireland and are unlikely to have an immediate impact on us (although as I write there is still the more macabre prospect of nuclear deterrents being readied by Russia).

Given how uncertain things are, it is likely that one of their most prominent feelings will be anxiety as we know that uncertainty usually provokes anxiety. The flip side, when things are stable and routine, allows children (and so probably parents) to relax. Children also tend to be more anxious when they have no control over the events that are facing them. Of course, none of us have control over the large socio-political decisions as countries try to negotiate, coerce, or even frighten each other to pull back from, or pitch toward, conflict.

With younger children, then, it may really help you to try to identify those areas of your family life where you do have control, such that you can make things more routine and predictable for yourself and your kids, as a counter-balance to the social and political upheaval in Europe.

Even as you try to talk with your children you may find that you first have to manage your own anxiety about what is happening, so that you don’t layer it on to any anxiety they may be carrying themselves. If you find it hard to talk about what is happening in Ukraine, without getting overwhelmed yourself, then it might be more helpful to get someone else to explore what your children know.

What is important though is that someone talks to them. Don’t assume they know nothing, or that they don’t care. With the internet as available as it is, they are highly likely to have come across reporting, images, video-clips and commentary (some of which will be accurate and some of which will be propaganda). Until you know what they have come across, you cannot tell if they may need more support to understand and make sense of what they are hearing and seeing.

With older children and teenagers, you may have to take care not to patronise them, especially with grand assertions that all will be well. There is so much jeopardy about what could happen that it might be counter-productive to try to brush it off, as your teenagers may lose a bit of trust or faith in you. There may be opportunities to challenge any misconceptions they may have, but it isn’t worth letting that descend into conflict. If you find you have a difference of opinion, then you may just have to accept that you have that difference of opinion.

By opening up discussions about the invasion of Ukraine, you give your child permission to talk about what they understand as well as their feelings about it all. They will, hopefully, be able to pick up from your tone and your words that you are willing and able to hear what they have to say. While there are no guarantees about what will happen in the days and weeks to come, it is better to talk than leave any negatives to bottle up inside.

