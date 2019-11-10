Have baby, will boogie: Why I brought my daughter to a rave

There are levels of intoxication of all kinds; there is the meeting of random people on the dance floor who you fall in love with without even talking to. There is the making of new best friends in the toilets over eyeliner and tampons. You swear allegiance to every one of them in the subterranean darkness, until you emerge blinking into the morning and looking for the next party. There is sleeplessness and a psychological oblivion involved, certainly, but 'baby' belongs in a whole other universe.

I haven't been to a nightclub in ages, and given that I have a nine-month-old baby, that's probably no bad thing. Some reckon that one of the great sorrows of getting older is the diminished opportunity to go out at night and go dancing. So when I am asked to pop along to Wigwam on Dublin's Middle Abbey Street, a former stomping ground BC (before children), the assignment excites me. A glimpse at my former life.

There is one caveat, though: this is a family rave, and the nine-month-old is also invited. We're talking 2 to 4(pm) hour party people.

Much like the organisers of family-first festivals like Kaleidoscope, Body & Soul and Playstival, baby rave organisers have spotted a gap in the market for new parents who don't want to bring the shutters down on their old lives just yet. They understand all too well that parents want to bring their children to fun activities that they too can properly enjoy; where babies and children almost slot into their life for one afternoon, as opposed to the other way around.

Initially though, the idea freaks me out a little. Will I be listening to Baby Shark and its irritating kind for two whole hours? Will the noise and the lights overwhelm the baby? Will I be moved to miss my old life even more than I do now?

Fortunately, Bodytonic (the organisers of the Kidsyard family rave) have thought of everything. I arrive to Wigwam on a rainy Saturday afternoon, frazzled and sweaty, the way you tend to with a baby. She, meanwhile, is deep asleep and oblivious to the fact that she's in her first nightclub. Chris, Bodytonic's master of events, helps me carry the buggy down a flight of steps. Outside the door of the basement, a space I've been in many times before, a fleet of buggies are already in situ. To say this feels a bit discombobulating is putting it mildly. Isola is not best pleased to be woken up to go clubbing, which makes me wonder if she's mine at all.

Inside, the music is at a manageable volume. You will not lose yourself within the beats here or feel them thrumming from inside your chest (or maybe you will, if you're four). But there are Nineties club anthems - Haddaway's What Is Love, Robin S's You've Got To Show Me Love - coming over us in a steady stream. One or two parents are giving it the full Hacienda and enjoying a proper, non-ironic bop as children play at their feet. Others are doing the weary, it's-a-marathon-not-a-sprint shuffle that all parents are familiar with. Their face-painted kids go baloobas next to them, off their chops on sweets and free Ribena.

Most other parents are taking the event as an opportunity to catch up with their own friends, and the vibe is distinctly collegiate and chatty.

One or two mums breastfeed contentedly by the wall. One dad is trying hard not to spill his pint on smallies running amok under his feet. He's not the only person who probably thinks that the best way to get through this is to neck a few afternoon pints.

Hacienda, Manchester, 1990.

Where years ago, we might have swigged furtively from a contraband naggin (never in Wigwam though, swear M'Lud), now we politely sip water or coffee and make conversation about baby names and ages, and watch the madness unfold around us.

It starts to get warm and, not for the first time in a club situation, I'm sweating as though I'm due in court. I devour glass after glass of water as a bartender eyes me curiously.

The funny thing about having children is that they are an immediate gateway into a conversation with strangers. No chemical assistance needed. You just ask how old someone's child is, and you're basically off to the races. At one point, I unload the thought that's been swimming to the surface for much of the afternoon: that I never thought I'd be back in Wigwam, or in any nightclub, with a baby in tow.

"Sure what are you going to do, just sit at home?" one mum posits. Point taken.

I scan the revellers and note that it's a particularly hip crowd of parents; most in their 30s, some in their 20s, and the odd 'geriatric parent' like me. There are beards and check shirts and skinny jeans and topknots and Joules Breton tops as far as the eye can see. A decade ago, we were definitely all out in the same nocturnal spots. They are the girls I met in the bathrooms of old, and the sort of men I probably would have flirted heavily with.

There are flashing lights and disco balls, but not the sort that turns a basement space into a weird, nocturnal underworld. Things feel distinctly ambient, in fact.

Initially, Isola is cowed at all the activity. Her eyes, mild with panic, seem to say, 'What kind of mad place have you brought me to?'

Within minutes, she is thrilled skinny with herself, laughing as a bubble machine blows clouds of bubbles into her face and everyone around her essentially throws their shoes to the wind.

Already, she is a natural born extrovert who delights in people-watching and meeting new people, so this is very much her métier.

A nearby family have ordered nachos for brunch - brunch is available at this rave, in a rather civilised departure from the norm - and Isola lunges for the dish.

Later on, the DJ plays proper floor-fillers like Chemical Brothers and Prodigy.

"Your mammy used to dance to these when she was much younger," I whisper into my baby's head, somehow desperate for her to know what I was like before she came along. She is too busy eating a glow-stick to respond.

There are bells and whistles designed for both young and old. The event is particularly well served by helpers, who use bubble machines and toys to entertain children in sensory play. In the middle of the dance floor, dance leaders help a group of youngsters to wave aloft a parachute before jumping in under it in unison. They seem to enjoy it.

Within two hours, even though there's fun on tap, some small spirits start to wane and nap-time looms large. Kidsyard's organisers have very cleverly limited their baby raves to a two-hour session, and the next cohort of kiddie ravers are outside the door. We go back upstairs and out into the rain and back into normalcy, having been briefly transformed for the afternoon.

Duly stimulated, Isola naps on the way home, and then, for the first time in months, sleeps for a good 12 hours later that night. Again, this is very familiar post-nightclub behaviour for me. Maybe the apple didn't fall too far from the tree after all.

