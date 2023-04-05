Happy or sad? How to help your kids to regulate their emotions

Children copy what they see — which is why parents have an important role in teaching their kids how to manage their feelings effectively

Emotional regulation is our ability to understand, manage and express our emotions in a healthy and appropriate manner. It is essential for our overall well-being, and helps us develop healthy relationships with others. We usually regulate our feelings using internal and external resources. For example, we may internally work to physically calm ourselves down and think more positively. Externally we may talk to other people and look for their emotional support to cope with whatever stressful situation we are facing.