Going potty: How to help your child if they’re afraid to poo
Is your little one refusing to poop? The issue is more common than you think. Ann Costigan, toilet training expert and a colorectal specialist nurse, and Dr Rebecca Quin, a chartered principal psychologist, offer practical advice to parents and explain why toilet-related fear and anxiety often arise
Toilet training is a big milestone for children, but it can also be a nerve-racking and stressful time for parents. For some, the reality can be completely different to what they were expecting. It’s estimated that in a class of 30, four children will experience toilet anxiety, according to research by Education and Resources for Improving Childhood Continence (ERIC.org.uk).