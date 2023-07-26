Going potty: How to help your child if they’re afraid to poo

Is your little one refusing to poop? The issue is more common than you think. Ann Costigan, toilet training expert and a colorectal specialist nurse, and Dr Rebecca Quin, a chartered principal psychologist, offer practical advice to parents and explain why toilet-related fear and anxiety often arise

Helping your child to lose their fear of the toilet is a gradual process. Photo: Getty

Audrey Kane Yesterday at 07:00