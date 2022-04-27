Forget tiger mums and helicopter dads — there’s a whole new set of parenting tribes in town. Which one are you?

Forget Tiger mums and Helicopter parents — there are a whole new set of parenting tribes in town. The only question is: which one are you?

The Apocalypse Preparer

Baby-proof the house? No way. Kid eating dirt? Sure it’ll boost their immune system. Spawned by the free-range style of parenting (remember the US mum who let her nine-year-old ride the subway alone?) the Apocalypse Preparer is focused on raising the next generation of survivalists. Every day offers an opportunity to build resilience for this school of hands-off parent.

Celebrity fan: The US dad, self-branded as ‘Apocalypse Dad’ whose tweet went viral last year after revealing he let his nine-year-old daughter spend six hours figuring out a tin-opener rather than give her baked beans for lunch.

The Horizon Broadener

Seven-year-old Ezra takes guitar lessons on Monday, go-kart racing on Tuesday, singing in Spanish on Wednesday, wild swimming on Thursday and pursues his own art installation projects on Friday. Mum and dad are keen to give him ‘every opportunity’ with a secret dream that this ‘solid foundation’ will afford him a lucrative career path that everyone will benefit from.

The Maximalist

No birthday or communion is complete without a bouncy castle, creative theme and hefty wad of cash dropped on wardrobe. Forget a packet of Party Rings and a mixed bowl of Tayto — Neveah’s fifth birthday boasted colour-co-ordinated macarons and freshly made mango and passion fruit smoothies with personalised party-bags. The maximalist parent’s mantra is ‘they’re worth it’, and making their offspring happy by fulfilling their every wish is at the heart of every bit of cash spent. But there’s usually one eye on Instagram too — so please keep the kids away from the flower wall and candy-heart balloons.

Celebrity fan: Kylie Jenner who reportedly spent an eye-watering $100,000 on daughter Stormi’s second birthday where guests entered the venue through a giant inflatable Stormi head.

The Weather Deniers

No, not those eejits who think the government decides when it rains, these are the ruddy-cheeked families who live by the maxim: ‘There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes’. No matter how wet it gets, you’ll always see the O’Leary-Turners out with their mob, the smallest ones under the plastic shield of the cargo-bike cover, battling the elements before returning home for hot chocolates and a wholesome game of Monopoly. Screen time is a no-no, unless it’s a good wildlife documentary or Ted-X talk the whole family can enjoy together.

Celebrity Fan: Prince William and Kate who are said to make sure the kids play outside each day no matter what the weather and have an iPads ban in the palace playroom.

The Easy Tea Parent

Once branded ‘slummy mummies’ by a kindly columnist in a UK tabloid, these parents are the ones au-fait with the freezer aisle and count something boozy as a big shop essential. Often trying to navigate the balance between employment and childcare, The Easy Tea parent has no shame in admitting there’s a stash of waffles and fishfingers in the freezer and (gasp) they’re no stranger to the drive-thru window.

Celebrity fan: Author and bloggers like Hurrah for Gin and The Unmumsy Mum who know that you can love your children unconditionally and still serve up a freezer dinner.

The WhatsApp Warrior

Even before the letter came home detailing all holidays and events for the school calendar, this tech-savvy parent had already got their hands on the info… put it in their diary, synced it with their spouse and printed off a spreadsheet for the kitchen’s feature blackboard wall. Now they’re focused on making sure no one else misses a key date, endlessly leaping into to their multiple WhatApp Groups like a spreadsheet superhero, ready to alert less organised mums and dads to the fact that the kids need to be dressed in traditional Spanish clothes for Europe Day this week (and here’s the link to a supplier they’ve sourced that can have a flamenco dress with you by 10am tomorrow). They’re not all business though, they’ve also a GIF for every occasion.

The Sardonic Superdad

Not all sardonic superdads have blogs, but a lot of them do, or a podcast (and if they don’t then they’d love one but instead make do with Twitter or a friendly Sardonic Dads WhatsApp group). They’re hands-on with everything from selecting nappy bins to mastering toddler hair-clips, regulars at the school gate and in the know about everything from playdates to why We Don’t Talk About Bruno. Matt Coyne (of Man vs Baby) is the dad they’d most love to organise a play date with.

Celebrity fan: Ryan Reynolds has turned parenting his three girls with Blake Lively into a Twitter art form with tweets like “I’d walk through fire for my daughter. Well not FIRE because it’s dangerous. But a super humid room. But not too humid, because my hair.”

The Semi-Detached Parent

Attachment Parenting is well known for prioritising off-springs’ needs with a caregiver always in close proximity to meet all demands. By contrast, the Semi-D Parent, subscribes more to the French style of parenting, which traditionally places equal importance on adult needs and child-free time. Yes, they’re attached for large chunks of time, packing the lunches, helping with homeworks, providing love and support but Me-Time off the parenting grid matters. Daddy’s heading off on a golf-break next weekend with his pals, and mummy’s booked in for a solo spa retreat the following week. Don’t expect either to have their phone on them 24/7. And regular, child-free ‘date nights’ are a non-negotiable.

Celebrity fan: George and Amal Clooney, Kourtney Kardashian, Bradley Cooper – there’s a whole list of celebs who have been named (and unfortunately often shamed) for taking a holiday without the kids.

The Drone

Making Helicopter parents look laid-back, the Drone hovers over every aspect of their child’s life in a constant state of risk assessment. They’re in the apparatus at soft play (never sitting drinking coffee)testing it out and they’ll spend hours reading online reviews to source anything before it falls into their child’s hands. They’ve dropped rice cakes from the weekly shop (over arsenic concerns) and raisins had to go after reading on a parenting forum that they might be worse for teeth than chocolate buttons. After battling with the settings on YouTube kids The Drone no longer now sits on the sofa ‘actively watching’ their child’s YouTube shows with them, ready to throw the phone into the fire at the first whiff of HuggyWuggy or similar.

The Approachable Glam-mam

These enviable parents seem to manage to tread the line between being the approachable parent who shares your experiences of leaky boobs and toddler tantrums but also some kind of parenting unicorn — able to effortlessly keep it all together: great career, happy relationship, perfect makeup and clothes with no discernible signs of greasy child hand prints. They leave hope and envy in their wake in equal measure.

Celebrity fan: Rosanna Davison and Laura Whitmore to name but two of Ireland’s most successful Approachable Glam-mams — known for sharing the challenges of motherhood but also impeccable at showcasing the very coolest definition of yummy mummy.

The Sticky-back Cookie Cutter

They’ve silicon moulds in every shape and, while your kid trots to school with a cheese sandwich and a fruit-shoot, the Sticky-Back Cookie Cutter’s child is whipping out a bento-box stuffed with papaya shapes and making their own Pad Thai in a thermos. Last year’s Halloween costume was a fully operational Transformers costume crafted out of cereal boxes. At night the SBCC secretly worries she might be creating a monster by always cutting her child’s cheese into the letters of their name.