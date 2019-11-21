Fiona Ness: Is family life making you fat?

'They f**k you up, your mum and dad," Philip Larkin famously wrote - but now it seems the opposite is also true. A new study of national health this week reports that most parents of young children are either overweight or obese. Although parents are expected to be setting an example to their children, almost three-quarters of fathers and half of mothers with children under 18 are an unhealthy weight. Yes, children, it seems, are rightly messing up their mums and dads too.

'They f**k you up, your mum and dad," Philip Larkin famously wrote - but now it seems the opposite is also true. A new study of national health this week reports that most parents of young children are either overweight or obese. Although parents are expected to be setting an example to their children, almost three-quarters of fathers and half of mothers with children under 18 are an unhealthy weight. Yes, children, it seems, are rightly messing up their mums and dads too.

The arrival of children often alters the structure of their parents' lives to such an extent that all their good habits go out the window. As a parent, you no longer have the time for self-obsession - how you look, how you exercise, what you eat - and instead of spending your free time Instagramming your abs or your latest clean-eating concoction, you're doing your third wash of the day, watching your kids race around in the park where you yourself used to run laps, and spooning Häagen Dazs direct from the freezer when their backs are turned.

Working parents, moreover, are so exhausted by the time they walk in the door, that the clamour to feed the hungry mouths puts paid to the hour they might have spent creating a healthy meal from scratch. Soon, they're reaching for the frozen pizza or the nearest takeaway.

And if the sheer parental workload doesn't use up all your self-improvement time, then the sheer exhaustion of it all will zap your will to change. And a decent night's sleep, don't forget, is key to your ability to maintain a healthy weight.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In