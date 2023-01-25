| 9.3°C Dublin

Finally, I was allowed bring my son for a haircut. He came out looking like Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber

Bill Linnane

I have enjoyed some terrible haircuts in my time. From the Damien Thorne-style bowl cut of my youth, to the (then terminally unfashionable) mullet of my headbanging teens, to the Grunge Jesus look of the 1990s, I skipped through any number of weird styles before I learned to embrace and love the short-back-and-sides.

It wasn’t an easy transition; I thought that having long luxuriant hair like Charles Manson made me look artsy and interesting, whereas actually it made me look like Charles Manson. But losing it all was hard, no matter how many nightclubs I was now able to gain access to.

