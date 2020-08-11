En Vogue: How best to decide on your baby's name

Naming a baby is pressure. A lot of pressure.

Get it right and it's the first seismic parental decision you've aced. Congratulations - your baby is up and away, destined to become an astrophysicist/rock star/future President of Ireland.

Get it wrong and, well, you've now named your child Blanket or Snarffle, and both of you are facing years of family therapy sessions.

Or worse still, what if your child's Christian name becomes the next generation's 'Karen'? Will they ever forgive you?

Jamie and Jools Oliver have some interesting names for their children, including Petal Blossom

There have been several academic studies exploring correlations between baby names and future success.

Apparently, Roberts and Stephens tend to have more career triumphs than Alfies or Petes, and Wilmas and Tinas will never get the same adulation as Elizabeths or Kates.

Ergo, the stakes are high, which may explain why there is now a growing trend in the US for parents to give their children 'placeholder names' - and let them decide what they want to be called when they get older.

Theoretically, it's a nice idea but if I had picked my own name as a child, I most definitely would be called Cheetara Blake Knox - in honour of the super-speedy ThunderCat with a penchant for full-body leotards.

On top of this, many child psychologists think giving your kid a 'stop-gap' name could give them some sort of early identity complex. ("Who am I, mummy?" "I don't know, dear - can you tell me?").

At the other end of the spectrum, countries like Denmark have laid down strict naming laws to protect children from being landed with a potentially damaging first name.

Vogue and baby Gigi.

Parents must choose from a list of 7,000 pre-approved names.

If you want to name your child something outside the list, you have to get special permission from a local church, and the name is then reviewed by governmental officials. All of which seems a little bureaucratic.

Within the baby-naming industry and obsession, celebrity baby names are their own sub-category and tend to generate the most chat.

This year, Elon Musk and Grimes topped the roster of bizarro names when they announced their child would be called X Æ A-12.

But honourable mentions must also go to Dweezil and Diva Thin Muffin Zappa, Petal Blossom Rainbow Oliver, and George Foreman's decision to name his five sons George Jr, George III, George IV, George V, and George VI.

Celebrity baby names give us scope to judge from afar and offer reassurance.

It's true that Emily and Jack may not be terribly original, but they are safe bets and are unlikely to result in long-term trauma.

But there's no denying that celebrity baby names fascinate us.

Which is why Hello! magazine probably paid decent coin to get Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer to reveal the name of their baby daughter, Gigi Margaux Matthews, in its latest edition.

The name is pronounced with a French accent Zhee-Zhee rather than Gee-whizz Gigi - something Vogue has clarified for her Instagram followers in recent days.

Spencer, who watched the 2000 hit film Gladiator during Vogue's labour, chose her second name Margaux - the French version of Margot.

It also happens to be a wine-growing estate in the Bordeaux region of France (possible future merch tie-in if Spencer ever moves into the non-alcoholic wine business).

Explaining how they settled on Gigi, Vogue explained: "When we were discussing names I thought, 'I just want to like her name', and I do. I just love it.

"I wish I was called it myself. We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we met her, we knew it suited her."

It took me ten days to name my own daughter, but Vogue made the naming process seem so easy. Perhaps her approach - picking something you longed to be called - is the best route to go down?

To find out I reached out to Sherri Suzanne, a baby naming consultant living in New York.

Sherri has had a lifelong passion for onomastics (the study of the etymology, history, and use of names) and began compiling her 'name database' when she was just seven years old.

While working as a magazine editor, she helped one of her pregnant co-workers name her child, and from there the word spread.

She considers many and varied elements when selecting a suitable name for parents, including examining the parents' background and understanding the "languages, traditions, religions and other cultural and social attributes that make us who we are".

The length of time it takes to select a name can take hours or months. It all depends on the parents and the baby. The pricing starts at several hundred dollars.

She advises to do your research, and also to road test the prospective name aloud. Say it to each other, shout it upstairs, to hear how it sounds.

Earlier this year, actress Amy Schumer realised she was going to have to rename her son after it dawned on her that his name 'Gene Attell' was likely to result in a lot of playground taunts from the ages 9-19 inclusive.

"Be wary of names that look nice on paper but do not work well in daily life," Sherri advises. "Parents should 'lift names off the page' and make sure they do not form jokes, rhymes, puns or phrases with the surname.

"Double check that initials don't form negative words and that the name is spelled and pronounced logically for the language."

Don't get hung up on finding something exceptionally unique. Everyone wants their child's name to be special. And you can spend months searching for something classic yet unusual, classic yet distinct and then bam! There are seven other Ríans, Fiadhs and Freyas in their class.

But don't take it personally.

In fact, Sherri says getting mired in the thousands of name popularity charts online can be counterproductive.

"It causes parents to ignore a name they love because it is too popular, or fear using a name because it is too uncommon," she says.

It's also advisable to avoid listening to too many relatives and friends. Everyone has an opinion and, more importantly, a negative name association.

It's much easier to tell people what you have decided on, than having to listen to people criticise names you love, and, by extension, your taste.

Regarding baby Gigi and Vogue's decision to pick a name she wished she had herself, Sherri says this is a fairly solid methodology.

"Loving a name so much that you'd wish it were yours is a charming way to measure your fondness for a child's name," she notes.

"In fact, I wouldn't give a name to my child that I couldn't bear to use myself. Having said that, I'd offer two cautions: If you are considering a name you wished were yours since the third grade, consider whether the name feels appropriate for a 21st-century child.

"In addition, I'd ask parents not to saddle a child with a name that is outlandish or controversial - no matter how much you wish the name were yours."

This is wise counsel indeed - I should remind you again of Cheetara.

In the event that you decide on a name and then later realise it's not 'The One', and up to 18pc of parents do regret their child's name - remember there is no shame in switching things up. This does come with some stigma, Sherri says many parents are concerned they will appear fickle and unreliable. Plus telling people can be awkward. So keep things casual.

"Have a simple story handy that shows you made a positive decision for your child. 'We've been calling her Holly for a while at home and decided to make it official. It just seems to fit and it's so much easier than our other choice,'" she suggests.

"Pick an occasion to spread the word to close family and friends, and address the name change with acquaintances as they arise."

And if, in years to come, the worst happens and your child comes to you and says they despise their name, hate you and want to ditch their name - listen to their concerns, don't get defensive, explain your decision, and be open to the possibility of change.

"When I was a child, I wanted a new name every week and tormented my poor mom," Sherri says. "Her answer was, 'I picked the name I liked best, but I gave it to you and now it's yours. When you're older, you can do with it what you wish.' Now that she's gone, I am so happy I still have - and use - the first gift she ever gave me."