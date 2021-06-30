| 9.7°C Dublin

Dr David Coleman: If your teen decides to tell you about their sexuality, the most important thing you can do is just listen

Covid-19 has increased the loneliness and isolation felt among LGBTI+ teenagers, so parents need to offer support, acceptance and love if their child is ready to open up

Dr David Coleman

Covid-19 has muted many of the celebrations of Pride month and some of the usual awareness-raising about LGBTI+ issues. Covid-19 has also, however, made life more difficult for some LGBTI+ teenagers.

Recent research carried out by BeLonG To (a national support service for LBGTI+ youth) found that of the 2,279 young people surveyed, nearly two thirds (63pc) were struggling with suicide ideation (up from 55pc the year before).

Four out of every five young people in the survey described feeling acute loneliness during the pandemic compared to three out of five in the year before. Three fifths of young people described their mental health as “bad” or “very bad”. What is really telling in the survey is that more than half of the LGBTI+ young people surveyed said that they were not fully accepted in their home environment.

