Dr David Coleman: If your teen decides to tell you about their sexuality, the most important thing you can do is just listen

Covid-19 has muted many of the celebrations of Pride month and some of the usual awareness-raising about LGBTI+ issues. Covid-19 has also, however, made life more difficult for some LGBTI+ teenagers.

Recent research carried out by BeLonG To (a national support service for LBGTI+ youth) found that of the 2,279 young people surveyed, nearly two thirds (63pc) were struggling with suicide ideation (up from 55pc the year before).

Four out of every five young people in the survey described feeling acute loneliness during the pandemic compared to three out of five in the year before. Three fifths of young people described their mental health as “bad” or “very bad”. What is really telling in the survey is that more than half of the LGBTI+ young people surveyed said that they were not fully accepted in their home environment.

Some of the comments made by the young people in the survey give real insight into their experience. For example, “I can’t see friends. I’m estranged from family so being on my own all the time has messed with my head”. Another young person described, “I’ve had to stay in a deeply homophobic household 24/7. Luckily I’m not out yet but it still hurts”.

If LGBTI+ teenagers feel rejection, or that they are not accepted, in their own families it is no wonder that it impacts on their loneliness, stress, anxiety or other areas of emotional wellbeing.

We like to think that we are living in a more enlightened and more accepting society, but this survey suggests that there is a still a long way to go to create a climate in which it feels safe and easy for young people to express anything other than heterosexuality. Add in the isolation that the pandemic created, and you have many of the conditions that may lead to that increase in suicidal ideation for a vulnerable group of teenagers.

Parents have a really important role to play in supporting their son or daughter to come out. The fear of rejection, from the very people who should accept and love you unconditionally, can be a huge block for any LGBTI+ teenager.

By the time your teenager may want or need to be telling you about their sexuality, they will have a clear sense of your capacity for criticism or negative judgement.

This is the first area that parents may need to address, to support your son or daughter.

How dismissive, rejecting or critical do you think you are about homosexuality or gender identity? What kind of commentary may you make at the dinner table for example?

If your teen decides to tell you about their sexuality, the most important thing to do is to listen. Even though you may have lots of questions, try to hold them back.

Concentrate, instead, on helping your child to feel accepted and listened to. Acknowledge that this may be a very difficult conversation for them to have and let them know that you can see they are showing real courage in speaking to you.

This is the moment where they are taking the biggest risk regarding potential rejection. They may have been building up to this conversation for a long time and will probably be acutely aware of all your responses, both verbal and non-verbal.

There will come a time when you can, perhaps, find out more information and asking questions in an open way may help you to understand your teenager and their experience better. Even the kinds of questions you ask may give unintended messages of judgement or criticism.

Be thoughtful then about the questions you might want to ask and the way that you ask them. Sometimes it helps to think about how you might answer the same question if posed to you about your sexuality.

If it feels uncomfortable for you to answer it will almost definitely be uncomfortable and difficult for your teenager.

Many parents whose teenager comes out to them are asked not to inform other family members. Be sensitive about this, as they may need time to regroup and experience the safety and acceptance of coming out to you before they feel confident to come out to other people, even their other parent.

You may feel ill-equipped to understand the issues and challenges that your teenager may face in the months and years ahead. Informing yourself, perhaps by checking out some of the resources on the BeLonG To website may help.

You may also want to check if your son or daughter would like any external support, such as counselling. They counselling is not necessarily about their sexuality or gender identity, it may be to support them with some of the emotional wellbeing issues that the research consistently shows us are relevant for LGBTI+ young people. Depending on the level of support and understanding they receive from you, they may not want anything more.

Let’s properly give LGBTI+ young people the support, acceptance and love they deserve.