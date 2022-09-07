Dr David Coleman: There is no 'right' reaction, no matter their age or circumstance - How to talk to your children about tragedy

The news of the stabbing of an 18-year-old young woman and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, in their home in Tallaght, is tragic and horrifying. We hear of killings on a far too regular basis, and yet the killing of children will always stand out. If you are a parent, it is highly likely that you will have had an immediate, personal, gut-response to the news.

Your first thoughts, no doubt, were for the family involved and the trauma they must be experiencing. After that, your thoughts may have turned to your own children and how they might react to this news, if they are old enough to have heard about it.

Indeed, if you have school-age children then it is highly likely that they will have heard about the deaths, either directly from the news on TV and radio, from social media or from their peers. It is helpful to explore what impact this tragic news is having on them.

We can almost assume that they will have had some kind of emotional response to what happened. That emotional response may have been fleeting and quickly processed, or it may linger and be quite troubling. There is no “right” reaction from a child, no matter their age or circumstance. There is no particular response to the tragedy that we “should” expect.

Based on our own emotional responses to what happened, we can guess that they too might be shocked, saddened, scared or horrified. They may draw parallels with their own lives, which may intensify their feelings, or they may perceive the events to be remote and disconnected from their experiences, which might lessen the emotional impact.

Your goal as a parent, or supportive adult, is to help your child to understand and make sense of whatever feelings they have. The first step to doing this is to establish what they know about what has happened.

This is important since they may have misinformation, exaggerated information or only partial information which may be confusing or additionally upsetting for them. They may also have no information but may have picked up from you or their friends that something bad has happened.

I’d suggest opening the conversation with something like, “You may have heard that something bad happened in Tallaght over the weekend. I just want to check what do you know about that?”. This kind of open question invites them to share what they know, and also clearly demonstrates that you are willing to talk about this potentially sad or frightening event.

From there, your next steps are active listening, clarifying and empathy. Active listening involves demonstrating to your child that you are listening, by things like nodding, smiling, echoing back what you are hearing them say, perhaps summarising what they have said. Clarify that you are understanding them correctly, including checking if you are accurately understanding any feelings they describe or show. Empathy is your ability to help them to label and express their feelings. If it is relevant, for example, saying something like “it sounds like you are scared that someone could come into our house and attack our family too.”

Often parents can feel reluctant to discuss tragedies with their children because they fear that the discussion itself will be upsetting and might “trigger” some big emotional reaction. Of course, the discussion might actually facilitate the expression of their feelings, and they may be visibly upset, but it is more likely that those feelings were already there, and you have just helped them to identify and let out the feelings. Importantly you are doing so in a very safe environment, where you can also help them to regulate the feeling.

While you can’t expect to deny your own emotional response, it does help your children if you can contain your own feelings enough that you can project an assurance or confidence that the risk of harm to them or your family is infinitesimal. You can reassure them of their relative safety in your home.

Appearing confident is not designed to deny your child’s experience or their feelings. You want them to be able to feel whatever they feel. But you also want to show them that you are emotionally strong enough to regulate your own feelings and to be able to contain their feelings enough that they are not left alone with them. Sometimes you don’t have to say anything reassuring, your simple hug or cuddle is enough to let them know that they are safe and they will continue to be okay.

Tragedy will always be around us and when it hits the headlines our children may be exposed to it. While we may be able to shelter our very young children from this news, we must give our older children and teenagers the forum to understand, question and be reassured about their own safety and the safety of those close to them.