Dr David Coleman on why talking to your baby can have a big impact on child development

It’s never too early to have conversations with your infant, as it will boost language and social skills

Dr David Coleman

Back in 2020 when the pandemic began, and we all got locked down, there were great predictions of a baby boom. However, that boom never materialised. Subsequently, everyone realised that there was so much insecurity about jobs, finances, and health that, just like at every other time of global crisis (like the last economic crash), people weren’t thinking about making babies. In fact, the birth rate dropped in the winter of 2020 and spring of 2021.

Interestingly though, a relatively recent piece of research from Michigan, which uses algorithmic modelling, speculates that a baby boom is on the way. My own children are nearly all adults (just one teenager left!) and even our extended families have mostly moved out of the baby stage, so it was nice to get that reminder about babies.

Then, with remarkable coincidental timing, at dinner one evening, my youngest son announced that the number of words that a baby hears in infancy can have a significant bearing on their subsequent intelligence. He’d heard about it in a podcast. I was sceptical as it didn’t tally with my recall of the research about babies and brain development, and we had a robust discussion at the dinner table. I then went off to track down the research myself.

