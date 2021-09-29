Dr David Coleman on why talking to your baby can have a big impact on child development

Back in 2020 when the pandemic began, and we all got locked down, there were great predictions of a baby boom. However, that boom never materialised. Subsequently, everyone realised that there was so much insecurity about jobs, finances, and health that, just like at every other time of global crisis (like the last economic crash), people weren’t thinking about making babies. In fact, the birth rate dropped in the winter of 2020 and spring of 2021.

Interestingly though, a relatively recent piece of research from Michigan, which uses algorithmic modelling, speculates that a baby boom is on the way. My own children are nearly all adults (just one teenager left!) and even our extended families have mostly moved out of the baby stage, so it was nice to get that reminder about babies.

Then, with remarkable coincidental timing, at dinner one evening, my youngest son announced that the number of words that a baby hears in infancy can have a significant bearing on their subsequent intelligence. He’d heard about it in a podcast. I was sceptical as it didn’t tally with my recall of the research about babies and brain development, and we had a robust discussion at the dinner table. I then went off to track down the research myself.

Over the years, a lot of research has looked at the quantity and quality of language that babies are exposed to in infancy and the association of those factors with the development of their brains. In hindsight, I think the research that my son may have been referring to, was a piece of research carried out in the 1990s in which researchers went into the homes of various families and recorded them for an hour a month over the course of two years.

What they discovered is that babies from the poorest backgrounds heard one-third as many words per hour as those from higher income backgrounds. Projecting this forward, the researchers proposed that by the time the children were four, there would be a 30-million-word gap between children from poor backgrounds and those from wealthier backgrounds. This could be significant as language development has been shown to be an important predictor of how children do in later life.

This research was a stark, albeit somewhat sensationalist, reminder of the importance of talking with babies, long before you may think they can engage in conversation.

Other research has been produced subsequently that has extended our knowledge of the importance of language development and how we can support and encourage language development in babies and toddlers. Critically, what that has shown is that the quality of the language and conversational interaction between adults and babies is more important than the quantity of it.

Neuroscientists have shown that conversational interactions have a visible benefit to babies’ brain development. Turn-taking in your interactions with your baby can lead to stronger neural connections in their brain in two major areas important for language and that in turn may make it easier for them to process language.

The same two-way nature of conversation, even with infants and babies, has also been linked to positive developmental changes in the social parts of babies’ brains. This makes sense since communication is central to human interaction. Our learning is also fundamentally linked to language and social relationships. We need to be able to get on with and understand people, and we need to be able to express ourselves, if we are to learn effectively.

All of which brings me to the real importance of turn-taking in our relationships with our babies. Even when they may not seem old enough to respond, we need to interact with them.

Think of a typical nappy-changing scenario, where you keep up a big chat about what you are doing, the wriggliness of their legs, the cuteness of their tummy, the length of their fingernails and so on. All delivered with intonation, facial expressions, head nods, strokes and laughing.

Think of those times you blow raspberries on your baby’s tummy and wait for them to explode with giggles, then do it again, and again. Think of those times your baby makes some sound and you simply respond by guessing what they mean, “oh, you needed to get my attention!”, or “yes, you do like when we have our big chats!”.

Again, those interactions will be interspersed with all the joyful nuance, the changes of tone of voice and our engaged non-verbal actions too.

Chatting with your baby, in an engaged and reciprocal, turn-taking fashion, may not make them smarter (as my son claimed) but it will set a hugely important bedrock for their social and language development, which may in turn have a big impact on their later learning.