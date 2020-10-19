Dr David Coleman: My daughter thinks she has ADD. Should we get her assessed?

Q My 16-year-old daughter is a great kid, funny, creative and intelligent, but has great difficulties organising herself practically. She is always a bit chaotic, messy, forgetful and late. She has done some research online herself and thinks she has inattentive ADD. She does seem to fit the criteria. I mentioned this to her school and they haven’t really followed up with it. I am wondering about whether to take her to a psychologist, or whether she needs a “diagnosis” at all. What do you think?

A Your daughter is clearly very proactive if she is researching her organisational difficulties online. It can often be very helpful to get a better understanding of different conditions, diagnoses or syndromes. We also, however, have to take care to ensure that the source of the information is reliable and accurate.

Other times, when we research various symptoms and conditions, we can run the risk of confirmatory bias. In other words, we think that a particular diagnosis fits and so we identify all of the symptoms that do fit but, in the process, can miss out on or ignore those symptoms that don’t fit, or that might contradict the diagnosis.

Many of my regular readers will know that I am not a fan of unnecessarily diagnosing children and teenagers, as it can often lead us to “box off” a child and not see past the diagnosis, such that we end up with a view of them that is restricted to their symptoms and can fail to see other strengths, or other aspects of their personality.

With that caveat, I do think, in your daughter’s situation, it may well help her and you to pursue a comprehensive assessment. In addition to helping to identify if your daughter has Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Inattentive Type, you may also want to consider if she may have dyspraxia, also called Developmental Co-ordination Disorder (DCD).

This may be relevant if your daughter has ever noticed any motor co-ordination issues (e.g. clumsiness, or bumps into things), as alongside the motor issues, DCD/dyspraxia is often associated with organisational and concentration difficulties, which can mirror ADD.

The purpose of any assessment is simply to identify any difficulties, such that we can then target the right kind of help to that child or teenager. So, for your daughter, it might be really helpful to know that she has ADD or DCD, as it may mean that she is entitled to additional supports in school that could help her with her studies, or with reasonable accommodations (extra support) for her exams.

If she has ADD or DCD, she will also be entitled to apply for college under the Disability Access Route to Education (DARE), which, in effect, lowers the points requirements for college courses she may wish to apply for.

Even if she never needs or pursues the educational supports to which she may be entitled, it does sound like she will be reassured by having an assessment that will further explore her concerns. Whatever the outcome, she may be glad that she has a more definitive opinion than one formed from her online research.

