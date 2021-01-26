Dr David Coleman: Let your child make their own choices when it comes to food

It is easy in the midst of this pandemic to think that all the problems facing children and families derive from coronavirus. In truth, this is not the case, and a lot of the issues that I continue to work with in my clinical practice would still be problematic for families, irrespective of Covid-19 and all the restrictions and changes to life that it has brought. It is probably true to say, however, that in very many cases Covid has exacerbated problems that may already be there.

Eating issues are one such topic that comes to mind. Throughout my career as a psychologist, I think children’s food and eating is one of the areas of family life that I get asked about most frequently. In most situations it is a variation on some kind of fussy or restrictive eating that causes most problems.

Coronavirus has meant that most of us are at home all the time, now, with our children, meaning that issues like eating can come under the spotlight in a very intense way, with little other distraction to draw the focus away. Fighting about what food your child does or doesn’t eat may have intensified in the last year.

It is quite likely that any fussy eating will have started in toddlerhood, since toddlers are enormously fickle in their mood and behaviour. Typically, by the age of one, most children will have shown some interest in feeding themselves, although because of their limited dexterity, still, this is a very hit and miss affair as large amounts of the food they are trying to eat misses their mouths and ends up everywhere else.

Naturally this is frustrating, and time-consuming for parents and so we are very motivated to continue to help our children eat, and may continue to feed them long after the time at which they actually need that help.

This can often set up a negative cycle of interaction. Parents determine the timing of meals, and so, when the food is prepared, parents have an expectation that their child is ready to eat, whereas children may not be hungry, or may be over-hungry by the time food is actually served up. This can mean children appear cranky, or rejecting of the food offered, turning their head away, even spitting out food.

Read More

Because parents are worried about their children not eating, and consequently fading away with hunger, we can go to extraordinary lengths to try to persuade, cajole or even force our children to eat. It is these efforts to make them eat that often lie at the heart of later eating problems.

Often times a power struggle develops from the child wanting to be in charge of what they do or don’t eat, while their parent is simultaneously also trying to be in charge of what their child eats. This struggle is often maintained by fear of a lack of nutrition (parents) and a desire for appropriate independence (children). Throw Covid, and the stress that many parents are now under into the mix, and some of the fights about food can become really intense.

By the time a child moves into primary school, the dynamic of the daily battle at mealtimes is often well established. Parents will usually have moved away from feeding their child but will have often moved to bribing or threatening them, in order to persuade them to eat instead.

Most primary-school-age ‘fussy’ eating problems, where children have a really limited range of foods that they seem willing to eat, can be very positively impacted when parents pull back from their role as food custodians.

If parents can accept that their child can make their own decisions about what foods, and when, they eat, it can really improve the situation. At the very least, it stops the daily rows at mealtimes about a child not eating enough, or needing to eat more before they are excused, or needing to eat certain foods before they are let down from the table.

It may seem radical to let your child choose what they eat, but it could also be transformational. Children are biologically motivated to eat and it is not a natural human urge to starve ourselves. When children are given fully free range to eat at will, they often eat according to their hunger and so can appear to graze, can take breaks when they feel full, and will eat a range of food types, but not necessarily within the one “meal”.

It takes a lot of courage, as a parent, to change your “feeding” habits. The fear that your child might die of malnutrition is often very strong. Allowing your child to choose what they eat, and how much of it, from what you offer them could be an experiment worth trying.

If you remove the power struggle, from the dynamic of mealtimes, you may find that it becomes a happier, more relaxed time, in which your child may actually choose to eat more.

You may even discover that your child has no issue with food, what they had was an issue about control, and who is in charge of what goes into their body.