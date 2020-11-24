Dr David Coleman: Just like those RTE stars, as parents we often get accused of hypocrisy

Having not tuned in on Friday, I woke up last Saturday to the news that several high-profile RTÉ presenters had been posing for photographs without any social distance or face coverings. It is ironic that they should make this mistake given that some of these same people had been challenging others about their adherence to the public health advice over the last eight months.

It is easy to be critical of others, but this incident got me to thinking about how we, as parents, also face the issue of potential hypocrisy or double standards in our actions. Anyone who regularly reads my columns will know that I frequently comment on the need to remember how much we role model values and behaviours for our children. Our children are always watching us and will pay more attention to what we do, than what we say, when they themselves will act. The old adage of “actions speak louder than words” holds true in this respect. We can use that role-modelling positively when we demonstrate things like forgiveness, resilience, respect, hard-work ethic, coping with disappointment or frustration and more.

But for all the times when we role-model positive behaviours, there are an equal number of times when we have said one thing to our children, but then done the complete opposite ourselves. Have you ever shouted at them to “stop shouting!”? Have you ever received a text that you decided to delay responding to or ignored, because you have your own stuff to do? Have you ever treated yourself to an ice-cream but deliberately decided not to bring any home for everyone else (or maybe that’s just me)? Have you ever given out to your child for not eating something, but then been quite happy to choose what you don’t like to eat? Have you ever had a bad day at work, and brought home all that frustration and annoyance and taken it out on your family being grumpy and snapping at everyone? Have you ever given out to your children for lying?

Expand Close David McCullagh and Miriam O’Callaghan were pictured at an RTÉ party breaking Covid-19 guidelines / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David McCullagh and Miriam O’Callaghan were pictured at an RTÉ party breaking Covid-19 guidelines Most of these are minor things, that are not problematic when they are occasional. Yet each of them has the potential to undermine your standing with your children, especially when they see the double-standard that you may be applying to your own behaviour (acting out annoyance, being selfish, ignoring people and so on), compared to their behaviour. We can often be more intolerant of behaviours in our children that, in fact, mirror things about ourselves for which we are not proud. At best it is confusing for children when adults say one thing to them and then do another themselves. At worst, children and teenagers can feel betrayed and resentful. They can start to believe that adults are not trustworthy. This is why it is so important for us to be congruent in what we say and do. If we make promises, we need to stick by them. If we hold our children to certain standards of behaviour, then we have to maintain those same standards ourselves. Of course, it may be impossible to maintain the standards all the time. For example, I have been as guilty as anyone in our family for responding to a text or a notification on my phone during dinner. I may have justified that it was work-related and so therefore important, or even critical. But the hypocrisy still remains. In those situations, though, I have had to rely on the understanding and forgiveness of my family. I may also have negated, for a short or long time, my power to be critical of anyone else deciding to respond to a text during dinner. Expand Close Dr David Coleman admits even he is guilty of texting at the dinner table / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr David Coleman admits even he is guilty of texting at the dinner table What makes it easier in those circumstances, for them to forgive me, is when I take full responsibility for my behaviour. I need to acknowledge that I’ve done something wrong, or rude. I may need to apologise for my error. Then, critically, I need to avoid making the same mistake, or breaking the same rule again. Promising to avoid the mistake is nice, actually avoiding it again is the acid test of that promise. Anybody, especially children and teenagers, can make a mistake. They don’t need swift punishment or harsh consequences for those errors of judgement. They need to learn to accept responsibility and make better decisions and judgements in the future. This is why we must pay constant attention to the messages that we give our children, through the behaviours we model. If we keep repeating the same mistakes ourselves, it becomes unrealistic, hypocritical and unfair for us to expect them not to repeat mistakes themselves. Being a parent is a lot like being in the public eye, although the only public we may need to consider are our family. Because they are so important to us, though, is all the more reason to lead by example.

Read More