| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dr David Coleman: Just like those RTE stars, as parents we often get accused of hypocrisy

Too often we ask our children to do as we say, not as we do. We need to be positive role-models, even if that simply means saying sorry

What are we teaching our children when we choose to be on our phones instead of giving them attention? Expand

Close

What are we teaching our children when we choose to be on our phones instead of giving them attention?

What are we teaching our children when we choose to be on our phones instead of giving them attention?

What are we teaching our children when we choose to be on our phones instead of giving them attention?

Dr David Coleman

Having not tuned in on Friday, I woke up last Saturday to the news that several high-profile RTÉ presenters had been posing for photographs without any social distance or face coverings. It is ironic that they should make this mistake given that some of these same people had been challenging others about their adherence to the public health advice over the last eight months.

It is easy to be critical of others, but this incident got me to thinking about how we, as parents, also face the issue of potential hypocrisy or double standards in our actions. Anyone who regularly reads my columns will know that I frequently comment on the need to remember how much we role model values and behaviours for our children. Our children are always watching us and will pay more attention to what we do, than what we say, when they themselves will act. The old adage of “actions speak louder than words” holds true in this respect. We can use that role-modelling positively when we demonstrate things like forgiveness, resilience, respect, hard-work ethic, coping with disappointment or frustration and more.

But for all the times when we role-model positive behaviours, there are an equal number of times when we have said one thing to our children, but then done the complete opposite ourselves. Have you ever shouted at them to “stop shouting!”? Have you ever received a text that you decided to delay responding to or ignored, because you have your own stuff to do? Have you ever treated yourself to an ice-cream but deliberately decided not to bring any home for everyone else (or maybe that’s just me)? Have you ever given out to your child for not eating something, but then been quite happy to choose what you don’t like to eat? Have you ever had a bad day at work, and brought home all that frustration and annoyance and taken it out on your family being grumpy and snapping at everyone? Have you ever given out to your children for lying?

Privacy