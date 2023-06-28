Dr David Coleman: Hydrate, rest, repeat — the best tips for a relaxing and enjoyable holiday with your kids

Involving your children in the decision of where to go and what to do is key to easing their stress, as is an abundant supply of travel snacks, water and good entertainment

Holidaying with children is a topic I regularly return to. As I face into my first annual holiday without any of our children, as they are all old enough that they have eschewed the option of being with their parents in favour of being with their friends, I recall many of the ups and downs of being away with our three children.