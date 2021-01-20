| 4.2°C Dublin

Dr David Coleman: How to tell if your teen has a phone addiction — and what to do about it

With schools closed, teens are on their phones more than ever, but you can still determine if their use is problematic

Dr David Coleman

Teenagers’ reliance on their phones is an almost constant issue in many families. The lockdowns have played havoc with many parents’ attempts to limit their teens’ phone use. Teenagers across the country cry foul when access to the internet gets limited, or phones are removed, claiming that it is their sole means of staying connected to their friends. Many teenagers will up the ante with regard to their phone use, claiming now that not only is it a social tool, but that they have to have access to their phone for school as well.

There is no psychological or psychiatric diagnosis of “phone addiction”, but you can apply many of the typical features of other addictions to phone use, that might help you recognise if your teenager’s phone use is actually problematic, or if it is still within relatively normal and healthy boundaries. The following factors are worth considering.

Does your son or daughter become angry, stressed or even violent if you take away their phone, or if it isn’t possible to use it (like if they have no credit and no access to WiFi)? The context can be important. For example, they may be annoyed if their phone gets taken as a punishment, but is that frustration about their perception the punishment was unjust, or not having access to their phone? It is a sense of panic or anger at not being able to have their phone itself that may reflect a problem.

