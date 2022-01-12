| 6°C Dublin

Dr David Coleman: How to really understand your child’s problems – from their perspective, not yours

By setting our own perspective aside, we can try and see things through our children’s eyes. That’s the secret of real empathy, and it will ensure our children really feel heard

Children benefit from adult empathy since they feel heard and understood. Picture posed Expand

Dr David Coleman

Empathy is a great skill for children to have. Indeed, it is a great skill for any of us to have. In parenting, our ability to empathise with our children is invaluable. Empathy is our capacity to see the world as somebody else sees it. It involves being with someone else in their emotional world.

Empathy and sympathy are often confused. Sympathy is that experience of sharing a feeling with someone else. If you feel angry about something, then I can sympathise with you if I also feel some anger about the issue. But I can empathise with you even if I am not feeling angry.

