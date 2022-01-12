Dr David Coleman: How to really understand your child’s problems – from their perspective, not yours

Empathy is a great skill for children to have. Indeed, it is a great skill for any of us to have. In parenting, our ability to empathise with our children is invaluable. Empathy is our capacity to see the world as somebody else sees it. It involves being with someone else in their emotional world.

Empathy and sympathy are often confused. Sympathy is that experience of sharing a feeling with someone else. If you feel angry about something, then I can sympathise with you if I also feel some anger about the issue. But I can empathise with you even if I am not feeling angry.

When I empathise, I try to take your perspective and I may understand why you feel angry in that circumstance. This the real benefit of empathy. With empathy, I can perhaps understand your perspective, but don’t lose sight of my own. One of the mistakes we can make, with empathy, is to try to place ourselves in the shoes of someone else and then consider their circumstance as if we were dealing with it ourselves.

In truth, this isn’t taking someone else’s perspective. It is simply applying our own perspective to their situation and can make things worse. False empathy, like this, can lead us to be critical or dismissive of the other person, since we may conclude that if we were in the same position, we may have done something completely different. This often happens in our parenting where we look at our children’s behaviour and apply adult logic or rationale to them.

Imagine, for example, that your daughter comes to tell you about a falling out with her friends. She is tearful and hopeless about the situation ever getting resolved. You listen and she explains that she overheard one friend spreading rumours about her to another friend. Her other friends then began to ignore her too, as the rumourmonger was the queen-bee of the group. She describes how she feels on the outside and like there is nothing she can do to change the situation.

True empathy in that situation might involve you acknowledging your daughter’s upset and fears about losing her group of friends. It might involve you acknowledging how cross and hurt she may have felt when she heard the rumours being spread. You might also see how she could feel powerless in the situation since she has now been excluded and feels she has no opportunity to influence the other girls.

A more typical response from lots of parents is to tell her not to worry, that girl groups can often be mean and that it will all resolve in time. And if it doesn’t resolve then no harm, because it means they weren’t good friends in the first place. Or you may advise her to confront the queen-bee.

The reason this happens to lots of parents is that our own assumptions, biases and prior learning about life will often rush to the fore. Your own experiences with friends in your childhood, for example, may influence your immediate reaction in the scenario above. It is possible that you may end up in sympathy (and feel equally lost for example) if you too had experiences of exclusion as a child. You could, for example, over-identify with them and that could be emotionally challenging for you. It may be that you feel angry with her friends and that drives your responses to her.

Being empathetic may require you to pause and to challenge some of your own beliefs. You must allow yourself to fully see the perspective your child has, with their immaturity, lack of skill, lack of practice or understanding that is a natural product of their developmental stage.

Children benefit from adult empathy since they feel heard and understood. Usually, when we empathise, we reflect their perspective to them and they can sometimes have that “aha” moment where they realise what they have said or done, such that they can then adopt a new way of saying or doing for the next time.

By empathising with our children, and seeing things from their perspective, we put ourselves in a strong position to challenge that perspective in a healthy or corrective way. It may be clear, for example, what your child may need to learn from you to grow or move to their next stage of development.

By using empathy with your child, you provide fertile ground for them to develop empathy themselves. When they experience someone willing to see the world as they see the world it opens them up to see other people’s perspective too. This is at the heart of our social contract and is the genesis for compassion and caring.

If you are still looking for a New Year’s resolution, then reading and understanding more about empathy is a worthy goal. By increasing your skill with empathy, and using it more with your family, you will become a better parent, and you give your child the best chance of becoming a better adult.