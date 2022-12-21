| 5.3°C Dublin

Dr David Coleman: How to manage your kids’ screen time on TVs, tablets and phones over Christmas without causing a meltdown

If Santa is delivering tablets and phones this year, it’s best to establish some ground rules over technology use

Rules you might create will depend on the age of your child and whether the technology can allow access to the internet. Photo: Getty Expand

Dr David Coleman

Only four more sleeps to go! How excited are your children about Santa’s imminent arrival? Knowing that Santa doesn’t often disappoint, they may have used their Christmas list to circumvent some of your own misgivings about technology and screen-based media. I could imagine that many children have asked Santa for phones, tablets, games consoles or other digital technology.

This may create a bit of a dilemma. You are probably aware of the harm that over-use of digital technology does to children, and yet you are faced with the likelihood of more technology arriving in the next week.

