Dr David Coleman: How to manage your kids’ screen time on TVs, tablets and phones over Christmas without causing a meltdown

Only four more sleeps to go! How excited are your children about Santa’s imminent arrival? Knowing that Santa doesn’t often disappoint, they may have used their Christmas list to circumvent some of your own misgivings about technology and screen-based media. I could imagine that many children have asked Santa for phones, tablets, games consoles or other digital technology.

This may create a bit of a dilemma. You are probably aware of the harm that over-use of digital technology does to children, and yet you are faced with the likelihood of more technology arriving in the next week.

The research evidence is clear and unambiguous. For example, research studies have demonstrated that the more hours toddlers and pre-schoolers spend in front of screens, the higher BMI (Body Mass Index) scores those children have when measured later in their childhood.

Other research looking specifically at the area of sleep has shown that the amount of screen time children have is associated with their production of melatonin. The study which looked at children aged between six and 12 found that when these children’s screen time was reduced their melatonin levels increased by 30pc. Melatonin is the hormone that we need to produce to sleep well.

Many children who have had heavy use of screen-based media can suffer from sensory overload, lack of restorative sleep and a hyper-aroused nervous system. These children can then be impulsive, moody, and struggle to sustain their attention and concentration.

The more time preschool children spend with screens, the less time they spend engaged in creative play. Creative play is the bedrock of learning for toddlers and pre-schoolers. They literally learn by doing.

One recent Danish study demonstrated that simply reducing the amount of time children were allowed to spend in front of a screen led to an increase in their physical activity. It seemed that their parents didn’t even have to do anything to encourage them to be more active. Children simply find more active things to do when they are not stuck at a screen.

There may be a cohort of parents who are happy to let screens be a bit of a digital babysitter over the holidays. There is no doubt that plopping the kids down in front of screen, whether it is a TV screen, a tablet or a smartphone, can be very appealing. It seems like such an easy win-win. Our children zone out, happy to get lost in a digital world, staying quiet, uncomplaining, and we either get some time for ourselves, or time to get the jobs done unhindered.

But we have to be careful what we wish for, as unfettered screen time tends to create further demand for those same screens and sooner or later, we will end up in conflict when we try to limit that time.

So, if you are expecting Santa to bring more technology to your home, it is well worth establishing the ground-rules for how and when that technology can be used. Some of the rules you might create will depend on the age of your child and whether the technology can allow access to the internet.

You might want to invest in some of the software that allows you to control the timing of the Wi-Fi in your home, or the timing of access to specific apps on smartphones or tablets.

Being able to switch on or off this access does give you a little more power than having to wait for your child to stop using their device. Less is always better when it comes to the amount of time you might allow.

Consider having entire device-free hours in the day. This might coincide with mealtimes, or it may be timed to coincide with getting the family out and active for a walk, or a visit to friends or family. You might want to set up a plan where your child can “earn” time on a device by spending equivalent time outside playing.

Think about where you are willing to let your child access their device. If you restrict use to the sitting room or kitchen (or wherever you spend most time), rather than allowing it to be used in a bedroom, you may find that you can be more involved in whatever they are doing or watching, and it is less likely that you will forget about them and accidentally leave them connected to their device for hours.

If the device can access the internet, then you have to be wary and you need to be talking with them about the dangers of the internet. Establish a plan with your child, to regularly review their online activity.

Be upfront about your monitoring, explaining that you want to oversee their use, to reassure yourself that they are using the internet wisely and safely, and to allow you to nip any potential issues in the bud.