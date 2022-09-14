| 8.9°C Dublin

Dr David Coleman: How to help teens cope with disappointing Leaving Cert results or CAO offers

A constructive mindset is key to handling exam setbacks and finding new opportunities

Help your teen with positive encouragement. Picture posed Expand

Dr David Coleman

The Leaving Certificate (LC) results are out and the first round of CAO offers was made last Thursday. There is a group of young people who are already on cloud nine, having achieved or surpassed their own expectations in terms of their results, and who have received an offer for the third level course they want. Congratulations to all who find themselves in this place.

However, this is also a potentially stressful, disappointing and upsetting time for a cohort of students who didn’t achieve the points they needed for the choices they wanted or have lost out on a place in their preferred course through lottery selection. Given how society has built up the LC and the CAO offers to be a “be all and end all” moment, it is not surprising that there will be some teenagers feeling very upset.

