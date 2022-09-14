Dr David Coleman: How to help teens cope with disappointing Leaving Cert results or CAO offers

The Leaving Certificate (LC) results are out and the first round of CAO offers was made last Thursday. There is a group of young people who are already on cloud nine, having achieved or surpassed their own expectations in terms of their results, and who have received an offer for the third level course they want. Congratulations to all who find themselves in this place.

However, this is also a potentially stressful, disappointing and upsetting time for a cohort of students who didn’t achieve the points they needed for the choices they wanted or have lost out on a place in their preferred course through lottery selection. Given how society has built up the LC and the CAO offers to be a “be all and end all” moment, it is not surprising that there will be some teenagers feeling very upset.

Most adults remember the LC results time and the subsequent wait for college offers. My generation will recall the pages of densely printed offers in the papers and scouring hopefully to find your exam number. It may have been a time of highs and lows. The wait for your teenager’s results and CAO offer may have felt the same. It can be a challenging time in households around the country.

Indeed, because of the perceived importance of these exams and the college offers, there can be a real stigma perceived by students when they don’t feel they are on track to get what they want. It is very difficult to explain to friends and family that you didn’t get what you want and some students may even feel shame alongside their disappointment. That is not a reflection on those students — that is a sad testament to a very flawed system that creates extraordinary educational competition.

So my heart goes out to students who feel disappointed at not getting the points or college course they have hoped and studied for. The LC exams are challenging, even without the educational disruption that students faced over the last couple of years. I am especially thinking of those students who didn’t get their first choice.

I won’t add to the blandishments of many others who say even going to college is a privilege and an opportunity and that any offer is a good offer. If it isn’t the “right” offer (whatever that is perceived to be) then it will be a disappointment. What I do know, however, is that how you respond to that disappointment is the key.

Over 30 years ago, Carol Dweck and her colleagues in Stanford University were studying students’ attitudes about failure. They noticed that some students rebounded, while others seemed devastated by even the smallest setbacks. Over the years they came to understand the different responses to failure as representative of different mindsets, or attitudes.

Students who saw intelligence and creativity as fixed, unchangeable and “carved in stone” struggled more with failure than those who saw that intelligence and creativity can be constantly developed, and that effort is the key to that progression. By seeing failure simply as an opportunity to learn, a person views challenges and setbacks as a useful part of their life journey rather than as blockages or dead ends on that journey.

We often hear about Irish personalities who didn’t “succeed” academically in the LC but went on to have illustrious, or at least well-known, careers in whatever field they ultimately pursued. I can almost guarantee that those people had a growth mindset, or at the very least an attitude that they needed to work hard to get what they wanted.

It is interesting (and instructive for anyone with younger children) that the research Dweck and her colleagues have done, showed that the kind of praise we give children is important. If children are praised for being smart, it promotes a fixed mindset, whereas when they are praised for their hard work and effort, they are more likely to develop a growth mindset. Also, when children are told that their brain will change and develop they do better in subsequent tests than if they believe that their brain is just set and cannot change or develop.

Even at age 17 and 18, young people’s brains are not set and immutable. There is still some physical change and development of the brain to occur.

While the LC results, or CAO offers, for some may be a disappointment and may now throw up challenges for them in pursuing a chosen career, this is not an end point. There is hope, and as all the education experts agree, there are many other routes usually available to get where a young person may want to go in their lives.

For some, now is the time for acknowledging the disappointment, feeling it hard, but also knowing that it will pass, and that as one opportunity closes off, others will open up.