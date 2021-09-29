Don’t you love the darker evenings? You can get the kids to bed early and plan getaways with the wife

The evenings are drawing in and I couldn’t be happier. There were so many days during the summer when you would find yourself looking up at the clock and wondering, can I send the kids to bed yet? Not every day with children can be spent creating treasured memories, watching sunsets on the beach — sometimes you just wish they had a powersave mode you could flick on.

Well, the dark evenings are as close as it gets, because much like putting a chicken’s head under its wing sends it to sleep, we can now pack the smallies off to bed at 7pm with little or no resistance because it is dark outside. Well, darkish — but as we live in the country, you don’t have the sound of other kids running about outside to ruin the illusion that it is, in fact, incredibly late and everyone better get off to bed now.

So they are all tuckered out from school, it’s dark enough to deceive them at 7pm, and so we have brought back storytime after a long absence. I am blessed with an incredibly boring tone of voice (and style of writing, some would say), one that emits a dull hum that helps wind them down to a hypnotic state. A few pages of Dr Seuss and they are off.

Of course, the best thing about dark evenings and unconscious kids is being able to spend uninterrupted time with my wife. The last 18 months have been difficult in so many ways for so many people, but for bedraggled parents like us it was suffocating — no nights out together, no weekend mini-breaks, not even a few hours strolling around the shops, arguing about money. But at least since the schools went back, the nights drew in, we get some bit of time together, even if it’s just to watch Netflix while folding laundry. And that, for the last while, was as close to time alone as we got. Read More But after finally spending some evenings in each other’s company, we hatched a plan to sneak off for the day. It took a lot of prep work — we had to stuff every press in the house and all the icy crevices of the fridge and freezer with every kind of food imaginable (according to the teenagers, there is ‘never anything to eat’ in a house that spends €350 a week on food), but we managed to work out a deal at the 11th hour and we were set for a romantic day out in what I have started calling the Venice Of The South, Killarney. Granted, it has jarveys instead of gondoliers, but you get the idea. In the initial plans, we were going to spend the night down there but reality — and our childrens’ return to education — bit into our funds and the trip was pared back to a day together. I, being romantic, had a couple of outings planned; firstly, we were going to learn all about whiskey bonding with Maurice O’Connell at Lakeview House, and then we were off to visit Killarney Distillery to partake in some delicious — and, most importantly, free — food at their harvest celebrations. Eagle-eyed readers will note that both of these things revolve around whiskey — my passion, not hers — but it was either this or we go watch deer headbutting each other in the national park. As my wife pointed out, if she wanted to see tick-addled young bucks battering each other into the forehead, she would have stayed at home. So a tour of whiskey firms it was — I could have brought her to an abattoir and she would have been happy, as I tend to leave her out of the equation. I bring the kids on all sorts of adventures, usually based on the idea of getting them out of the house so she can enjoy the silence. But obviously this just means she gets left behind. But not this time. We had a full six hours together, to bicker, and gossip, and discuss the length of time it takes to get through Macroom. Incredibly, despite my droning voice, she didn’t nod off once. It wasn’t the most romantic day out — discussions about cask maturation and fermentation times aren’t quite violins and roses — but it was a start. So here’s to sleeping kids and sneaking out.