Don’t you love the darker evenings? You can get the kids to bed early and plan getaways with the wife

Bill Linnane

The evenings are drawing in and I couldn’t be happier. There were so many days during the summer when you would find yourself looking up at the clock and wondering, can I send the kids to bed yet? Not every day with children can be spent creating treasured memories, watching sunsets on the beach — sometimes you just wish they had a powersave mode you could flick on.

Well, the dark evenings are as close as it gets, because much like putting a chicken’s head under its wing sends it to sleep, we can now pack the smallies off to bed at 7pm with little or no resistance because it is dark outside. Well, darkish — but as we live in the country, you don’t have the sound of other kids running about outside to ruin the illusion that it is, in fact, incredibly late and everyone better get off to bed now.

So they are all tuckered out from school, it’s dark enough to deceive them at 7pm, and so we have brought back storytime after a long absence. I am blessed with an incredibly boring tone of voice (and style of writing, some would say), one that emits a dull hum that helps wind them down to a hypnotic state. A few pages of Dr Seuss and they are off.

