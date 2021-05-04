| 3.4°C Dublin

Despite my awkwardness, I’m here if my son needs to talk about sex

Bill Linnane

It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you that we need to talk about sex. Trust me, I am aware that there is nobody out there who wants to listen to me talk about it, but my hand has been forced by none other than the liberals over at the Christian Brothers.

There I was at home, no doubt leafing through the works of St Thomas Aquinas, when into my inbox arrived a most upsetting communication from the woke elite of the local CBS. It seemed innocent enough — just a heads up that they would be teaching the Busy Bodies programme. But the bodies in question are not busying themselves with toiling in the fields under the watchful eyes of God, but rather getting busy in an entirely different fashion.

