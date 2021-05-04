Despite my awkwardness, I’m here if my son needs to talk about sex

It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you that we need to talk about sex. Trust me, I am aware that there is nobody out there who wants to listen to me talk about it, but my hand has been forced by none other than the liberals over at the Christian Brothers.

There I was at home, no doubt leafing through the works of St Thomas Aquinas, when into my inbox arrived a most upsetting communication from the woke elite of the local CBS. It seemed innocent enough — just a heads up that they would be teaching the Busy Bodies programme. But the bodies in question are not busying themselves with toiling in the fields under the watchful eyes of God, but rather getting busy in an entirely different fashion.

Once I had recovered from the shock of this news — that the school was attempting to educate my child about something that, unlike long division, they would definitely need to know later in life — I set to trying to understand why the school was trying to corrupt my beloved 13-year-old-son with information about how his body works.

There was a convenient booklet that came with the email, one with lots of bright colours and Dr Seuss-style font. Lots of nice cartoons, occasional nondescript outlines of a human body with glowing gonads and what looked like Wi-Fi symbols emitting from them, that kind of thing.

But as I scrolled down, it got a lot more real — to the point I had to call my wife, to share in the outrage. Obviously, it wasn’t really outrage, but I was bemused — not by the contents of the PDF with its medically-correct depictions of the human body in all its splendour, but by how I reacted to it. I wouldn’t quite say shock, but I was definitely taken aback by how plain-speaking it was. I never would have thought of myself as a prude, yet here I was, a man out of step with the modern world (and the local CBS).

I gave my son the facts of life a couple of years ago and he still jokingly refers to it as one of the worst days of his life, so clearly something got lost in the message.

I thought it best to prepare him for the upcoming course by giving him some sort of rehash of our previous chat, so off we went to the woods for another deep and meaningful. We went back over my basic grasp of the biological side of things, and more about desire, wants, needs, consent, family.

I asked him if he had any questions and the only one he could come up with was ‘can we stop talking about this now?’ No, we could not.

He did ask about what a vasectomy is, as he knows I have had one. He had previously told his pals and, whilst gaming, they had a chat about what the procedure might entail. The general consensus was that I had some or all of my genitalia surgically removed. I said no, it’s a minor procedure but you do end up with titanium clips in your nether regions. This brought great mirth, and he proceeded to ask if I could shoot lasers from there now, or, if someone kicked me there, would there be a loud clank, or should he call me Robo-wiener. Better he thinks of me as an X-Man rather than an ex-man, I guess.

Once I had clarified one more time that I was definitely not an eunuch, lest he decide to tell his whole class this during their upcoming sex ed lessons, I had pretty much run out of things to tell him, and our chat came to a merciful close.

He may be heading into his relationship and sexuality education classes with a lot of mild misinformation, thanks to me, but at least we have the dialogue open — I just kept telling him to ask me anything, about titanium clips or lasers or any of the other issues we discussed, and to know that, despite my awkwardness, I am there for him.