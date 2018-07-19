Dear David Coleman: Our adult son doesn't respect us when he lives with us, yet also can't seem to cope on his own

Q. My 21-year-old son is very demanding and has been giving us so much concern with his attitude, irresponsible behaviour and anger. Several times we have told him to leave. But, when he isn't living at home he doesn't turn up for work. He's always been highly-strung and non co-operative. He is very touchy to the point where we are walking on eggshells with him. He is living at home and it is very stressful with him here, never knowing what mood to expect, or when he will explode, or at whom. What can we do to help him?

David replies: You are in one of those very difficult situations. Essentially your son is an adult but sounds like he is still functioning like a teenager. You mention that he is irresponsible and his lack of willingness to take responsibility for his own life, does seem to characterise the nub of the problem.

Naturally, to be able to live an independent life, young adults need to recognise that they have to rely, increasingly, on their own resources - emotionally, socially, psychologically and financially. This is process that we, usually, have to initiate for them, but which they must also engage with and take on as their own.

We start the process when they are small, giving them, perhaps, limited choice between two options. Then as they get older we give them increasing responsibility for making more decisions, leading eventually, to them making all of their own significant and important decisions.

However, a key part of this process is also letting them experience the outcome of their choices. In so many cases, I meet parents who have allowed their child or teenager to make choices, but have always provided the cushion to soften, or eliminate, any bad outcome for the child if the choice turns out to be a poor one.

Ironically, I also think that when we soften that blow, our children lose respect for us. They can actually learn to be dismissive of us, creating a sense of entitlement for themselves, in which we become, simply, facilitators for them, rather than authoritative figures in their lives.

Teenagers learn nothing about taking responsibility if they don't get left with the consequences of their bad decisions, as much as their good ones. I do think that your son is in a situation where there is always a fall-back position of safety for him, with you, such that he has learned a sense of entitlement and doesn't respect you.

I am interested in the fact that you have told him to leave, several times, and then have taken him back when he doesn't seem to cope. Maybe this might be a good time to go, yourselves, and speak to a family therapist, or other professional, to help you clarify your own position and how you might then see it through.

I am sure that you must experience so many conflicts between wanting him to learn (potentially from his mistakes) and yet not wanting him to suffer unduly if things start to go badly wrong. You describe that he has always been touchy, highly strung and oppositional. I could imagine that this has made him hard to live with, over the years.

However, I do think that if you are going to let him continue to live with you that you need to have some explicit terms and conditions set up, with him. Those T&Cs might cover issues like any financial contributions he makes to the family from his employment, his behaviour towards the family, his attitude and so on.

You may even offer him the chance to engage in some personal psychotherapy such that he can begin to make positive changes in his life. He may need to address some issues in relation to his personality, or his mental health, to enable him to deal with the stresses of life, that currently seem to be impacting his behaviour and attitudes in such a negative way.

Even with all the support that you might offer him, he may still not be able to make wise enough choices to enable him to continue to live at home. At that point he may choose to leave, but at least in his leaving you will know you have done as much as you can do.

If you have any parenting queries for David Coleman, please email dcoleman@independent.ie. Please note that David cannot enter into individual correspondence

Health & Living