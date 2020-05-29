| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dear David Coleman: My toddler is hurting the new baby. How can we get her to stop?

You need to continue to be vigilant and try to distract or move your daughter away if you feel she is going to hurt the baby Expand

Close

You need to continue to be vigilant and try to distract or move your daughter away if you feel she is going to hurt the baby

You need to continue to be vigilant and try to distract or move your daughter away if you feel she is going to hurt the baby

You need to continue to be vigilant and try to distract or move your daughter away if you feel she is going to hurt the baby

David Coleman Twitter Email

Q We have a new baby boy and an 18-month-old girl. The 18-month-old is slapping the baby whenever we let her come close to him. We talk to her about what we are doing and say "be gentle" and we stroke the baby softly to show her what we mean, but our toddler will quickly slap the baby on the head or body. She does show lots of interest in him, but we are afraid to let them interact because she always hurts him. How can we teach her to be gentle?

David replies: Congratulations on your new baby. Was he born since the Covid-19 restrictions? If so, what was that experience like? I could imagine it was very different to your first birth. It's good to know you are all home safe and adjusting to your new family life.

I mention the adjusting advisedly. It is not just your daughter who will be adjusting. We sometimes forget just how "upending" new babies are for us parents too. Both you and she have to get used to the increased workload, associated with the physical care of her and her brother. You both may feel very much out of your routines and may be struggling accordingly. 

Related Content