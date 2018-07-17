Dear David Coleman: My stepson is difficult - it's a nightmare when he stays over and I dread it

Q. My husband and myself have two children aged three and one. My husband also has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship. My stepson comes to stay two weekends a month and it's a nightmare. He throws unreal temper tantrums and is verbally abusive. The slightest thing can trigger these. He can hit or push our three-year-old and be mean to him. I now dread when he comes to stay. When he's not there, family life is wonderful. I feel we must be doing something wrong with him, as our three-year-old is better behaved. Can you help?

David replies: You are probably feeling pushed right to the edge by your stepson's behaviour. It must feel like your whole household is disrupted by his visits and I could imagine it feels very stressful and upsetting for you. It may even be a source of real tension between you and your husband.

However, it is probably also extremely stressful and upsetting for your stepson to come and visit you too. Perhaps you might indulge me for a few moments as I try to show you what it might feel like to be him. The next few paragraphs are written as if I was him, so the first person narrative reflects what I imagine he might be thinking or feeling (even though he may not ever express it so clearly). If you could begin to see it from his perspective it might help create a dialogue that will lead to positive change.

"I have to go to my dad's house this weekend. I always have mixed feelings about that. I mean, I do want to see him because he's my dad, but I never get to see him on his own any more because it's always him and his perfect little family. I'd much prefer it if he'd take me off on my own so I'd actually get to spend time with just him, but he's always distracted by the other two.

"They want me to call them my brother and sister, but really? Are they? Like, if they were properly my brother or sister then I'd be living with them all the time. I'd be living with my dad all the time. They get to live with him all the time, and I don't, how is that even fair? There isn't a hope that I'm ever going to accept them as a brother and sister. They have it all, so why should I play their happy families game, when I'm not happy about it?

"It was so much better before he got married and had other kids. At least then I used to just go visit him at the weekends and it was cool. We used to do loads of stuff. Now we don't get to do anything. And the boy is so annoying. He just wants to be stuck into everything I do. Well he can just eff off.

"His wife is nice and all that, but she keeps trying to be my mum. I have a mum, thanks very much. I don't need a stand-in one too. I also don't want to be bossed around by her. I'm only coming to see my dad, so I'm only going to listen to him. Not that he even makes the decisions any more. Even if I ask him something directly he checks it with her.

"Most of the time I'm there I'd rather be on my own. I just get annoyed looking at them and listening to them. I think they resent me coming over. She does anyway. She'd rather I didn't visit and then she'd also have him all to herself. It's like they stole my dad and no matter what I do, I can't get him back.

"They haven't a clue. She says to me ,'I try to make things so nice for you when you come over and you throw straight back in my face.' I told her 'Don't f**king bother, I never asked you to.' She didn't like that. I was glad. Took the self-righteous look off her face.

"I wish my dad understood. I wish he'd make more time for me. I wish they realised how hard it is to be around their 'perfect' family and not feel properly part of it. If I thought they'd just get it, then it'd make it so much easier and so much better."

Naturally I am paraphrasing things that your stepson might say. There is no guarantee that these actually are the issues that bother him, but I think they are quite likely to be representative.

Putting yourself into his shoes, in this way, might allow you to be more tolerant of him, and also be more understanding of him in ways that might lead you to change some of your approaches to him.

Even being able to talk, empathetically, with him about the kinds of things he might feel about coming to visit could really improve the situation for all of you.

Our adult son doesn't respect us when he lives with us, yet also can't seem to cope on his own

Q. My 21-year-old son is very demanding and has been giving us so much concern with his attitude, irresponsible behaviour and anger. Several times we have told him to leave. But, when he isn't living at home he doesn't turn up for work. He's always been highly-strung and non co-operative. He is very touchy to the point where we are walking on eggshells with him. He is living at home and it is very stressful with him here, never knowing what mood to expect, or when he will explode, or at whom. What can we do to help him?

David replies: You are in one of those very difficult situations. Essentially your son is an adult but sounds like he is still functioning like a teenager. You mention that he is irresponsible and his lack of willingness to take responsibility for his own life, does seem to characterise the nub of the problem.

Naturally, to be able to live an independent life, young adults need to recognise that they have to rely, increasingly, on their own resources - emotionally, socially, psychologically and financially. This is process that we, usually, have to initiate for them, but which they must also engage with and take on as their own.

We start the process when they are small, giving them, perhaps, limited choice between two options. Then as they get older we give them increasing responsibility for making more decisions, leading eventually, to them making all of their own significant and important decisions.

However, a key part of this process is also letting them experience the outcome of their choices. In so many cases, I meet parents who have allowed their child or teenager to make choices, but have always provided the cushion to soften, or eliminate, any bad outcome for the child if the choice turns out to be a poor one.

Ironically, I also think that when we soften that blow, our children lose respect for us. They can actually learn to be dismissive of us, creating a sense of entitlement for themselves, in which we become, simply, facilitators for them, rather than authoritative figures in their lives.

Teenagers learn nothing about taking responsibility if they don't get left with the consequences of their bad decisions, as much as their good ones. I do think that your son is in a situation where there is always a fall-back position of safety for him, with you, such that he has learned a sense of entitlement and doesn't respect you.

I am interested in the fact that you have told him to leave, several times, and then have taken him back when he doesn't seem to cope. Maybe this might be a good time to go, yourselves, and speak to a family therapist, or other professional, to help you clarify your own position and how you might then see it through.

I am sure that you must experience so many conflicts between wanting him to learn (potentially from his mistakes) and yet not wanting him to suffer unduly if things start to go badly wrong. You describe that he has always been touchy, highly strung and oppositional. I could imagine that this has made him hard to live with, over the years.

However, I do think that if you are going to let him continue to live with you that you need to have some explicit terms and conditions set up, with him. Those T&Cs might cover issues like any financial contributions he makes to the family from his employment, his behaviour towards the family, his attitude and so on.

You may even offer him the chance to engage in some personal psychotherapy such that he can begin to make positive changes in his life. He may need to address some issues in relation to his personality, or his mental health, to enable him to deal with the stresses of life, that currently seem to be impacting his behaviour and attitudes in such a negative way.

Even with all the support that you might offer him, he may still not be able to make wise enough choices to enable him to continue to live at home. At that point he may choose to leave, but at least in his leaving you will know you have done as much as you can do.

If you have any parenting queries for David Coleman, please email dcoleman@independent.ie. Please note that David cannot enter into individual correspondence

Health & Living