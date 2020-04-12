| 7.7°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My son has recently become afraid of being attacked at night

Communication can make kids feel less alone, so chat during the day rather than at night Expand

David Coleman

Q My eight-year-old son has always been a bit anxious. His latest fear is that someone is going to come into his room at night to attack him. He wants us to sit on his bed until he falls asleep and in the night wants to come into our bed. I do not allow this. During the day, I sit down and explain to him that we have a lovely home, in a safe area and always check the doors before bed. I don't know what else to do? It's leading to arguments at an already stressful time with the whole virus lockdown.

David replies: I'd be very interested to know when your son's anxieties about robbers or burglars attacking him in his bed began. I could imagine that, if they are recent, they may actually be associated with the general uncertainty and anxiety that may surround your house regarding the coronavirus.

If your son has a tendency to be anxious anyway, then he will probably have been quite alarmed by the changes that the virus has brought to all our lives. Quite suddenly, his whole world will have changed and that alone may have provoked anxiety, never mind any specific worries he could have about himself or your family becoming sick.

