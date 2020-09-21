| 7.5°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My son has dyslexia & I'm afraid he will give up on school if it's too tough

Empathy and understanding will be key to helping your son with challenges Expand

Q I have a 13-year-old boy who has always hated school. He's dyslexic and I think he is self-conscious about this. He has just started in first year now. How do I train him or teach him not to see everything as a catastrophe, if something goes wrong or is not going the way he wants? He tends to react so strongly to everything. I'm afraid he won't even give secondary school a chance before he writes it off too.

David replies: It sounds like your son may have had a challenging time in primary school. I wonder what it is about his dyslexia that he may be self-conscious about? The additional help that most children get, for something like dyslexia, is usually just part and parcel of the day. Most schools will have many children with additional needs and the potential stigma of having to get extra help is much reduced now.

That said, many children with dyslexia can feel that they have a disadvantage. Prior to discovering about the dyslexia, they may have struggled with learning and appeared to be doing badly compared to their friends. Even knowing about their dyslexia, they may continue to hold a belief that they are not as good.

