Dear David Coleman: My son gets upset at school and says he's sad thinking about me

Q My little boy aged 5 started senior infants a few weeks ago. He has adjusted well, likes his new teacher and is settling well with his friends. However, this week he said that when they have quiet time at school he often thinks of me, then he feels sad, and sometimes he cries to himself. He was the same last year. I thought he might grow out of it over the summer, but it seems now that he is back to school it has happened to him again. How can I reassure him?

A It sounds like your son misses you and the security and comfort you offer. When he gets home each day, you might need to make time to reconnect with him. Lots of physical affection upon his return home each day will be helpful.

You can also acknowledge that it might be hard to be away from you and that you can understand if he misses you. You might remind him (assuming it was the case) that this time last year he may have experienced something similar and that as the year progressed he coped better.

You might also want to give him a locket, a gemstone, or a patch from a piece of your old clothes, that he can carry in his pocket, such that if ever he misses you he can take this object in his hand and be reminded that you are connected and that he will see you soon.

