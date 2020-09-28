Dear David Coleman: My niece bit my son on his penis. Is this a cause for concern?

Q My son is five years old and my sister's daughter is four. One day while playing at their granny's house, my niece bit my son on his penis. I asked her father if he thought his daughter has seen anything at their house that might lead her to do that, and he said that he felt I was demonising his daughter as a sexual predator. Since then there has been a lot of tension. Is the girl's behaviour normal or a reasonable cause for concern?

David replies: A certain amount of sexual behaviour is normal for four- and five-year-olds. Typically, this age group might have a fascination with their own, or the opposite sex's genitals. They may want to see other people naked. They may touch themselves on their sexual parts, or even try to touch other children.

However, oral-genital sexual contact is not typical and can be considered to be problematic. It would be important that parents take such behaviour seriously and do explore why their child may be behaving like this.

I can see why your two families may experience tension in the aftermath. You may feel your sister's husband is not taking things seriously. He may have felt that you implied some untoward behaviour by him or your sister. However, I do think this is worth your families following up with Tusla, as your niece may need some support to help her with her behaviour and your son may need some support for what seems a shocking event.

