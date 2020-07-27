| 13.8°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My granddaughter is mean to her brother. What can we do?

Close

Try to think of things from your granddaughter's perspective

David Coleman Twitter Email

Q I have two grandchildren, a girl aged nine and her brother aged five. My granddaughter is always complaining about her brother. If he brushes against her accidentally, she says he pushed her and runs off crying to tell her mammy. She constantly watches in case he gets something she hasn't got and is jealous of him. The boy is easy and good fun whereas she is very needy and cannot bear to be wrong. It spoils the happiness of a visit when we see this constantly going on. I would appreciate any advice you can give please.

David repliies: It can be very difficult to watch sibling rivalry in action. We can feel powerless to change the situation and it can be distressing to see the enmity between people we love. Right from the start, I will recommend a great book to you, that you might also want to share with the children's parents: Siblings Without Rivalry by Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish.

Beyond the few tips I can share in the space I have here, the book may give you insight into the situation and what you or their parents might do to change it.

