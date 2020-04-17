| 3.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dear David Coleman: My four-year-old is masturbating. Is this normal and what do I do?

You can reassure your daughter she is not doing anything wrong, but she needs to be private Expand

Close

You can reassure your daughter she is not doing anything wrong, but she needs to be private

You can reassure your daughter she is not doing anything wrong, but she needs to be private

You can reassure your daughter she is not doing anything wrong, but she needs to be private

David Coleman

Q I am concerned about my four-year-old daughter who will lie on the floor or couch very regularly and rub herself against her hand until her face is red and she is out of breath. If I play or do an activity with her she won't do this but if she is left to free-play, she will often resort to this habit. It's like she goes into a trance. It is clear to me that she gets comfort from this habit. Is this normal? Is there anything I can do?

David replies: It can be quite normal for small children to discover that touching themselves on their genitals can be very pleasurable. As you describe for your daughter, with the "trance" she seems to be in, it can become something very comforting and soothing, and children can rely on it in the same way that they use a "blankie" or other soother, when they are tired, bored or just want to zone out. With the Covid-19 restrictions it has probably become even easier and maybe more attractive for her to zone out and she may be less occupied now that she isn't in school or preschool.

Even though she won't have a conscious understanding of the sexual nature of her behaviour, she will still enjoy the physical pleasure that touching herself will create. As adults we see the sexual nature of it, but from her perspective, it is simply a behaviour that she can do that feels really good.

Related Content