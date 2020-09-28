| 10.9°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My five-year-old is nervous and emotional after a hospital stay

Creating a story can help children express how they feel Expand

Q Three weeks ago my daughter was very ill and had to be admitted to hospital for three nights. While there, she had to get IVs inserted and numerous blood tests. This was all very traumatic and unsettling for her, and for me. There was a lot of screaming and crying, flailing and fighting.

Since she was discharged I have tried to make what happened in the hospital seem like a big adventure, now finished. She has been having problems since though. She is now very nervous about everything and gets upset easily. Any help would be gratefully received.

David replies:  It does sound like the hospital visit was traumatising for your daughter. Even though we can all understand the absolute necessity of things like blood tests, we have to remember that from her perspective, those procedures occurred against her will. It probably hurt and was very frightening.

