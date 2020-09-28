Dear David Coleman: My five-year-old is nervous and emotional after a hospital stay

Q Three weeks ago my daughter was very ill and had to be admitted to hospital for three nights. While there, she had to get IVs inserted and numerous blood tests. This was all very traumatic and unsettling for her, and for me. There was a lot of screaming and crying, flailing and fighting.

Since she was discharged I have tried to make what happened in the hospital seem like a big adventure, now finished. She has been having problems since though. She is now very nervous about everything and gets upset easily. Any help would be gratefully received.

David replies: It does sound like the hospital visit was traumatising for your daughter. Even though we can all understand the absolute necessity of things like blood tests, we have to remember that from her perspective, those procedures occurred against her will. It probably hurt and was very frightening.

Her lack of control in those situations was likely to be very unsettling for her. She had first-hand experience of being overwhelmed by adults (albeit for her own good). She may even have experienced you or her dad as complicit in these situations. She may have felt betrayed and powerless. Rather than presenting the hospital stay as an adventure (which we usually attribute to positive, fun, or exciting things), I wonder if you might need to spend a bit more time helping your daughter to put words on the trauma she may have felt. It is important not to rush past the event, trying to minimise or forget it. If we don't give children a chance to process their difficult feelings about an experience, those feelings can end up locked inside. Any other situation that mirrors (or triggers) the original experience, the feelings can bubble up, or burst out in a very intense and unregulated way. So, if your daughter is in another unpredictable or scary situation, or one where she feels out of control, it might trigger the release of much of the trauma she felt at the time during the hospital stay. Even though it seems counter-intuitive, talking more about the scary and upsetting events in the hospital will actually help her to process them, such that they don't bubble up in the same way. You might like to create a story with her, that chronicles all the experiences that a little girl, just like her, had in hospital, incorporating similar difficult and upsetting experiences, and then concluding it with how brave the little girl was, how well she coped with all the difficult times and how much better she felt after the doctors and nurses treated her illness. Your daughter may be delighted to hear about the other little girl. She may want to hear about all the bad things that happened, or she may prefer to rush past the upsetting events to get to the bit where the girl felt better. Either way, this kind of story might help her to connect to the all-important feelings that she had, but reminding her of how well she coped too. If this story idea doesn't seem to help you might want to bring her to a play-therapist to help her process this upsetting experience.