Dear David Coleman: My daughter is anxious about activities re-starting

It will take time for children to adapt to normal activities again Expand

It will take time for children to adapt to normal activities again

Q My 12-year-old daughter is anxious at the moment. She is nervous of going to friends' houses, and of activities starting back up. When we are in the car on the way to something and she is upset or is begging me not to leave, what's the best course of action? If she is crying, she obviously then doesn't want to go in or have her friends see that. I really want to get it sorted before school resumes or before she drops activities she normally loves. I'd appreciate any advice you can give.

A I wonder if your daughter has always had a "slow to warm up" temperament in which she may have been nervous about attending events, needing time to become accustomed to something before her anxiety soothes enough to get involved? 

If so, then coronavirus may have exacerbated that. It is worth talking with your daughter about the virus and the fears she may have. She may have experienced increased security and reassurance from being at home with you, in lockdown, and felt "safe" from the virus and any other external pressures or stresses.

