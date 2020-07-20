| 5.6°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My daughter has retreated to her room. How can I get her out?

 

Question: I have a 15-year-old daughter and my heart is broken with her. Since the lockdown, she has almost completely retreated to her room. I worry about her mental health up there all day, but she just screams at me to "f**k off" if I try to get her to join the family for anything. What can I do to get her up and out of the room and back talking to us?

Answer: The lockdown has been incredibly hard for teenagers. I think teenagers actually need to congregate and hang out, physically. Even with technology, the social isolation was difficult for them. They have all had to find ways to cope with that. Acknowledging that things have been difficult for her may be a starting point.

Your daughter may have developed either a habit of isolation, or has become increasingly involved with her phone, or whatever device has kept her connected to her "world". That world may have shifted from actual engagement with people to a virtual engagement. 