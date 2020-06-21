| 11.8°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My daughter and I are clashing about technology. Please help!

Parenting during the pandemic is stressful and it&rsquo;s good for everyone to find time to spend together doing something enjoyable Expand

Q My eight-year-old daughter is getting more out of hand the longer this lockdown continues. I work from home and I must admit that I give her the tablet when I'm on Zoom meetings, or work calls, as I'd get no peace otherwise. But then, when I try to take it back from her there is war. She is so stubborn, rude and downright bold. I've resorted to sending her to her room, but I can still hear her banging and slamming things. How can I get her behaviour back on track?

David replies: Our relationships with our children may be getting quite strained, as a consequence of so many negative aspects of the lockdown. Working from home, keeping children's education on track, and running the household is a very delicate balancing act for any of us.

Throw in children's own anxieties, or frustrations with missing school, friends and activities and it is often a recipe for sharp words or even bitter rows. You may find that your own stress has built as the lockdown has continued, as reserves of patience, tolerance and creative parenting might have reduced.

