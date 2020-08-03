| 8.9°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: My 14-year-old has pulled back from her friends. What can I do?

As children navigate childhood and adolesence, they are likely to hit some bumps in the road Expand

Q My daughter just turned 14 during lockdown. She was incredibly glum around the time of her birthday and I put it down to not being able to celebrate with her friends. I thought she'd be delighted to be back out hanging out with friends since things have eased, but actually she has been really reluctant to meet her friends. I don't know if something has happened with the friends, or if she has just become withdrawn like that girl the mum wrote to you about a few weeks ago. I'm not sure what to do?

A It sounds like the best thing to do may be to just talk to your daughter. Understanding what, if any, problem she has, will, of course, be a precursor to offering any kind of help. 

It can be tempting, in these situations, to start off these kinds of conversations with questions like "what's wrong with you?" or "why don't you want to meet your friends?". While these seem like the most direct way to get at the issue for your daughter, in practice, they often have very little success as a means to encourage open conversation.

