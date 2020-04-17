| 3.6°C Dublin

Dear David Coleman: I'm worried that lockdown is making my daughter depressed

Perhaps a video-based consultation might be of help for your daughter Expand

David Coleman

Q I'm worried about my 14-year-old girl who used to be really sociable before this whole lockdown, and loved being with her friends and is missing them terribly. She has completely closed herself off in her room and only comes out for meals. I wonder if she's depressed? Have you any advice?

A Your daughter does sound like she is struggling to cope with the social restrictions. It may be that she doesn't feel that snapping, texting or even video-calling is working for her.

The most important thing that you can do is to empathise with the situation that you see her in. Comment on how hard it must be not seeing her friends and show her that you can understand how upset she may feel. Try not to offer unsolicited advice; it is rarely welcomed!