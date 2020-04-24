| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dear David Coleman: I can't balance working from home and childcare

You need to further outline your concerns to your husband Expand

Close

You need to further outline your concerns to your husband

You need to further outline your concerns to your husband

You need to further outline your concerns to your husband

Q I'm trying to work from home and it is just a nightmare with my three children. They are constantly dragging out of me and I know I am responding crossly, which isn't helping. My husband at least gets to leave the house for his work and he doesn't seem to get it when I tell him how hard it is to balance everything while he's gone.

David replies:  It is very difficult to manage the competing needs of our work and looking after our children. Both parents working full-time was probably already stressful before Covid-19.

It sounds like you and your husband need to have more discussions about the way things are currently functioning in your home. You need further opportunities to outline your concerns and the difficulties you face, so that he realises how you feel.