| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dear David Coleman: How do I stop my 18-month-old grandson from hitting out?

Gently and calmly move his arm away from the person he's hitting, so he can't hit again Expand

Close

Gently and calmly move his arm away from the person he's hitting, so he can't hit again

Gently and calmly move his arm away from the person he's hitting, so he can't hit again

Gently and calmly move his arm away from the person he's hitting, so he can't hit again

David Coleman Twitter Email

Q How can I stop my 18-month-old grandson from slapping his mum, dad and his grandmother when he does not get his own way? Other times, for no apparent reason, he slaps and kicks them even when he does not appear to be upset.

He also has a habit of throwing things. Any advice to curb this behaviour would be welcome. 

A It would be interesting to observe these interactions to see if there is any pattern to when your grandson hits. Also, how do the adults react, or respond, to this behaviour currently? Because your grandson is only 18 months old, he doesn't require any punishment, or harsh consequence for hitting. He just needs to be stopped from hitting.