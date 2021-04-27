David Coleman: Not keen on you teenager’s friends? Bide your time and be ready to pick up the pieces

Many of you will have had worrisome encounters with your children and their friends. Perhaps it was as simple as your child coming home late after losing track of time with friends. Maybe you’ve had instances of your older child or teenager getting into trouble, with friends seemingly leading the way. We worry about peer pressure, or the influence that our children’s friends will have on them. We hope that our children make good friends, who will be supportive and not destructive.

Helping your child to navigate their friendships safely, confidently and happily, can take up a lot of your time. The dynamics of groups can often leave children on the periphery. Some children are bullied, and others seem to be naively led astray by their friends. Sometimes, as a parent, you can see that the influence of friends is negative, perhaps evident in more conflict, less respect or greater opposition to you. For any and all of these reasons, you may want to sway the trajectory of your child’s friendships.

When your children are small, you have a lot of influence in arranging play-dates (pre-Covid). You can decide that some children who have visited are just one whirlwind too many and you can decide not to extend further invites. You might perceive that some children are the ones who manipulate your child to be rude or to act boldly and so may equally deem them unwelcome future guests. But by the time your son or daughter is established in primary school, you have probably learned that you can’t pick your child’s friends.

Certainly, by the time they reach secondary school and more of their socialising is arranged independently, you may feel your opportunity to influence their friendships is limited. Indeed, during those early teen years (up to about age 15) your son or daughter is at their most susceptible to peer influence. The desire to fit in and be the same as everyone else is strong.

Ironically, the early stages of independence-seeking often seem to be the time of most conformity. Instead of conforming to you and your family values, however, the push and pressure will be to conform to their peer group values.

You may find that your teenager’s friends hold far more sway over their behaviour than you do. This is a tricky time to navigate. Anybody who has been through it will tell you that judging your child’s friends negatively can often be a bigger incentive for them to move into the embrace of those friends. So, giving out yards about this friend or that friend being a “bad influence”, or a “no-hoper” may actually make them even more attractive.

Remaining influential in your teens’ lives, in terms of helping them to negotiate their friendships, without losing their friends, or losing themselves, requires us to very firmly keep the lines of communication open. Showing them that you are willing to listen, without judgement, and without jumping to conclusions or assumptions, will go a long way to helping them have more confidence to confide in you.

Being interested in their friends is a good thing, being judgemental is not. Commenting on other teenagers’ behaviour may be OK but commenting about their personality is not.

Sometimes the best thing you can do is to say nothing, bide your time, and be willing to be there to pick up the pieces if the friendships turn sour. There is no additional gain in being able to say, “I told you so”.

Often, your children or teenagers will take it as a personal slight if you suggest that they are risk of being negatively influenced by their peers. There is an implied criticism in suggesting that they don’t have the personal strength of character to resist the behaviours and the choices that their friends are making.

Instead of suggesting that your child will succumb to negative peer influence, talk about ways that they can avoid it instead. Give them strategies to deal with tricky situations and ways to say “no”. For example, “nah, I won’t bother vaping, I have asthma”, might get them further than “no thanks”. You may also want to give them permission to use you as an excuse… “my dad would completely freak out if he caught me drinking”.

Having clear and firm boundaries and limits assists your teenager if they might need to be able to use a curfew or family rule to avoid a situation that they don’t feel comfortable about.

Take every opportunity you can to invest in building your child’s self-esteem. Help them to feel good about themselves as this may give them the confidence to trust their own judgement, even in the face of pressure from their peers. While you may not be able to pick your child’s friends, you can certainly give them the best chance of feeling self-assured in their interactions with those friends.