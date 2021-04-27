| 6.8°C Dublin

David Coleman: Not keen on you teenager’s friends? Bide your time and be ready to pick up the pieces

Navigating friendships as your children get older can be tricky — and the key is not to be overly critical

Friendships are important for teenagers: Photo: Deposit Expand

Friendships are important for teenagers: Photo: Deposit

David Coleman

Many of you will have had worrisome encounters with your children and their friends. Perhaps it was as simple as your child coming home late after losing track of time with friends. Maybe you’ve had instances of your older child or teenager getting into trouble, with friends seemingly leading the way. We worry about peer pressure, or the influence that our children’s friends will have on them. We hope that our children make good friends, who will be supportive and not destructive.

Helping your child to navigate their friendships safely, confidently and happily, can take up a lot of your time. The dynamics of groups can often leave children on the periphery. Some children are bullied, and others seem to be naively led astray by their friends. Sometimes, as a parent, you can see that the influence of friends is negative, perhaps evident in more conflict, less respect or greater opposition to you. For any and all of these reasons, you may want to sway the trajectory of your child’s friendships.

