David Coleman: What effect will working from home have on your children?

Your house is now an office; and that may have long-term repercussions for your kids

Give my head peace: Research has shown that children feel less relaxed, more upset and more sulky more often when their parent is unavailable to them. Photograph posed Expand

Give my head peace: Research has shown that children feel less relaxed, more upset and more sulky more often when their parent is unavailable to them. Photograph posed

Dr David Coleman

Are you living at work? Maybe you prefer to term it working from home or parenting at work? If you are, and if you have children, then I am sure you have stories to tell of Zoom calls with the laundry visible in the background, or calls that are interrupted by the screams of a child being wound up to 90 by their older sibling. I think it is no surprise that keeping schools and childcare open have become so critical to give working parents some relief.

Difficult though it may have been trying to multitask the roles of parent and employee, you might wonder what has the experience been like for your children. What is it like to grow up in an “office”, with a parent that is often busy and distracted with their work?